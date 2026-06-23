“Instant Tears Ran Down My Face”: LeBron James Fails to Hold Back Emotions After Daughter Zhuri’s Gesture

He has scored more points than any player in NBA history. He has won four championships, four MVP awards, and an Olympic gold medal. He has delivered clutch performances in front of millions of people without flinching. On Tuesday, a handwritten card from a 11-year-old made him cry at the dinner table.

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LeBron James posted on Instagram after Father’s Day, sharing a card his daughter Zhuri had walked over and handed him while he was eating. “My daughter just rolled up on me while I was eating and gave me this and said, ‘Happy Father’s Day, I Love You!’ and walked away,” he wrote. “Thank goodness she did, cause after reading the card I felt it and couldn’t hold it back. INSTANT TEARS ran down my face.” The capital letters were his — the only formatting that could match the feeling.

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The post was more than a Father’s Day caption. It mentioned a cycle he wished would end with his own immediate family. “I knew it from the moment my pops wasn’t around that I wouldn’t repeat the cycle,” James wrote. His father, Anthony McClelland, was largely absent during his childhood in Akron, a fact King James has spoken about carefully over the years, framing it not as bitterness but as fuel.

The card from Zhuri, in that context, was not just a sweet moment. It was confirmation of something he decided before he was old enough to understand the full weight of what he was deciding. “Sometimes you just don’t know the impact you make in your kids’ life, but you hope it’s positive.”

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He closed the post by addressing all three of his children directly – Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. “I LOVE YOU GUYS TO THE MOON, BEYOND IT AND BACK.” Bronny on Father’s Day kept his wish straight to the point: “Happy Father’s Day!!” Bryce was not left out as he posted an infinity symbol instead.

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Bronny is currently in his second NBA offseason with the Lakers. Bryce decided to redshirt at Arizona. While Zhuri handed her father a card and walked away, and the man who had faced every pressure professional sport couldn’t control his emotions.

LeBron James on Zhuri’s Career Path

LeBron James has been one of Zhuri’s biggest supporters as she chose her own athletic path other than basketball. While both of her brothers, Bronny and Bryce, are pursuing basketball careers, she has focused on volleyball, and the Lakers star has repeatedly made it clear that he fully supports that decision.

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He attended one of her volleyball matches and posted videos of her serving and competing. In the clips, he could be overheard cheering her on, shouting from the stands, “Do your thing, Munchkin,” his nickname for her. The videos went viral, especially when Zhuri appeared playfully embarrassed by her father’s loud support from the sidelines.

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Furthermore, after Zhuri went viral for showing impressive basketball skills during a Lakers pregame warmup in February 2026, many fans wondered whether she would eventually follow her father and brothers into basketball. LeBron quickly shut down that speculation.

Speaking after the game, he said: “She’s a volleyball player.”

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He then explained that his wife, Savannah James, wants her to pursue a different path after years of basketball dominating the family’s life, jokingly adding that Savannah is “done with basketball.”