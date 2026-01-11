Internet Detectives Identify Michael Porter Jr. as the Mystery Man in Ice Spice’s TikTok Video

Michael Porter Jr. somehow became one of the loudest storylines of the offseason. While stars like Klay Thompson and Donovan Mitchell drew attention for their public relationships, the Denver Nuggets forward stood out for his words instead. From defending gambling to speaking on WNBA pay and personal boundaries in dating, Porter kept finding ways to stay in the conversation, whether fans asked for it or not.

Here is the good news: he might have found love in Brooklyn.

A TikTok video that went viral on social media featured Ice Spice dancing on her “Big Guy” song with a man behind her doing his moves. It didn’t take long before Sherlockians in the Twitterverse identified the Nets player. We’re all happy for Porter, but given his deep philosophical indulgence about relationships, a bit of revisiting is warranted.

During the offseason, Porter’s clauses on relationships made rounds on the internet. He made headlines after he said during an interview that he would never date a woman who ‘has ever been with somebody that I know or am cool with.’

“I’m not about to ever wife you,” Porter said. “Just because, like, I’m not trying to be on the court, and I give you a bucket or something, and then you’re over here talking about, ‘that’s why I hit your girl.'”

Ice Spice has never dated an NBA player in the past. So it seems like Porter has found the woman he always wanted. But let’s not jump the gun, because during the offseason, he also had to say something about his weaknesses.

During the offseason, when Porter was in self-admission mode, he spoke about his struggles and weaknesses. According to him, while other people struggled with drinking, drugs, and gambling, like his brother Jontay, he struggled with the “attraction to the flesh.”

“My weakness has always come in the form of women,” Porter said on his YouTube channel, “Curious Mike.” “And when I’m away from God, when I don’t read his word, don’t pray, don’t prioritize, that’s where the devil seems to get me: in the realm of women.”

Given the traffic he had created, when fans identified Porter Jr. behind Ice Spice, it was unlikely that they were going to let it pass like a random TikTok video.

Detective fans didn’t let Michael Porter Jr. remain a mystery behind Ice Spice

There wasn’t much visible in the video, except the full-sleeve yellow T-shirt, the watch, and a microsecond look at the hat. However, anyone who follows Nets or Porter Jr., there were clues on his hand that gave away the secrecy. A fan passionately took a screenshot of Porter’s hand and matched his tattoos from his verified picture from the Nets’ game. The tattoos matched.

Weeks later was again in the news for his viral comment about splitting rent with his partner. The Nets player, who had recently arrived in Brooklyn, made it clear that he wouldn’t split rent with his girlfriend because he wanted to know that she was with him for the right reasons.

Porter’s comments created an obvious curiosity, and a fan said, “Let’s see how this goes… he recently did an interview and said his girlfriend should pay her own rent.”

Porter had also added that he was still sending rent bills to his ex-girlfriend because he had promised her that he would contribute to her rent for a year, even if they broke up. They broke up five-six months after they started dating. The latest update from Page Six has confirmed that Porter and Ice Spice were seen at Loosie’s Nightclub in New York City. The hints of romance were also there since they were “chatting in each other’s ear, and [Ice Spice] had her arms around him.”

The rapper was born in New York, and with Porter now playing for the Nets, dating each other makes it easier, like Megan Thee Stallion, the Texas-born, dating Dallas’ star Klay Thompson.

So for a fan to say, “Ofc it’s MPJ, bruv, he’s in Brooklyn now,” it makes even more sense now. Given the volume of headlines that Porter was making and his comments on sensitive topics like the pay gap in the WNBA, the Nets reportedly told him to tone down.

While “Curious Mike” toned down, he continued to appear on podcasts and blogs. During those times, people paid attention, and that’s how a fan found out that “that’s 100% MPJ crib in Jersey.” Porter’s New Jersey home has a matching decoration that appeared in the video.

While MPJ has previously said that “women” are his weakness, if he is dating the rapper, it is certainly working out for him. Because he is playing great, and people might even think, “this is why bro hooping crazy.” Michael Porter Jr. is in the midst of his career year, averaging almost 26 points as the Nets’ primary choice on offense.

However, Porter Jr. and Ice Spice’s dating might also get hit with some unfortunate news before Geb. 5. According to reports, the Nets are keen on using him to bring good pieces to Brooklyn.