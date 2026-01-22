Internet is Convinced Luka Doncic Named Daughters After Popular Movie from Instagram Story

Well, it looks like there was some “Fabulous” inspiration behind the choice of names Luka Doncic had for his daughters. He’s a total girl dad who holds his daughters close as his motivation through a special tribute. His signature Jordan Brand sneakers carry his girls’ initials which is all kinds of cute and adorable. Then the Disney kids noticed something.

Doncic has a toddler named Gabriela. He welcomed his second daughter, Olivia, in December 2025. He missed a week’s worth of games to travel to Slovenia to be with his fiance and mother of his daughters, Anamaria Goltes.

Since then, his sneakers feature a “GO” with a heart on them at games. He drew it himself with a sharpie right after he returned from Slovenia a month ago. Fans loved the sweet nod to his girls. But the Disney Kids dove deeper.

One Internet user pointed out that Gabriela is the name of Vanessa Hudgens’s iconic character from the High School Musical franchise. Olivia Rodrigo starred in the HSM reboot. Why do these coincidences matter?

Because Luka Doncic is an HSM mega-fan and it’s not the “Start of Something New.” As the Lakers aren’t playing today, he’s indulged in his favorite self-care ritual of watching HSM and posting the opening song on his Instagram Story. No baby girls in sight though.

An X user pointed out, “Wait, Gabriela is from High School Musical the movie and Olivia [Rodrigo] was in High School Musical: The Series… he named his daughters after his fav musical,” and spawned a viral theory of Doncic sticking to the “Status Quo” of the HSM legacy.

Yet, it’s still a theory, nonetheless. Naming one of his daughters Sharpay would’ve been a dead giveaway. But even if it isn’t, it’s a very cute connection between the NBA star and the East High universe.

Luka Doncic is “all in this together”

Even though the Internet rationale’s cardinal rule is not name kids after the parents’ favorite character, it’s not hard to see why everyone would think this is true. Luka Doncic has shown his love for the Disney franchise in many ways.

From liking Vanessa Hudgens’ posts on the HSM 20th anniversary, to sharing his HSM binge-watching sprees, Doncic has made no secret which Disney generation he’s from.

And why not! Just like Troy Bolton, Luka’s a basketball star with a love for musicals. (He loves Mamma Mia too, our guy has taste.)

Just before Olivia was born, he did an interview with WSJ where he admitted he watched HSM 10-15 times. We have no problem believing that because he’s shared the proof from his day offs every time.

Although he does think he’s a better playmaker than Troy and it’s a good thing that Troy didn’t go to the NBA. But we still need that crossover. So in case Zac Efron’s schedule is open on February 15, the All Star weekend is happening in LA and his biggest fan just made All-Star starter.