Is Aaron Gordon Hurt? Nuggets Star Makes Injury Exit at Halftime vs Bucks

The shorthanded Denver Nuggets continued their Nikola Jokic-less stretch tonight, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on national TV as part of the AWS Rivals Week. Unfortunately, things seem to have gotten worse, with forward Aaron Gordon exiting the game with no warning at halftime. Here’s what happened to him.

Why Did Aaron Gordon Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?

With about 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Gordon grabbed a rebound and drove the ball up the floor against Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, before suddenly grabbing the back of his right thigh, passing the ball to a teammate.

As soon as the halftime break occurred, the forward left for the locker room, but never came back. The team announced that he was questionable to return, citing his hamstring, before ruling him out entirely. He was replaced in the second half starting lineup by DaRon Holmes II.

He previously missed over a month due to a strained right hamstring, and the team will monitor his status carefully.

This is a developing story.