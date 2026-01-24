Is Aaron Gordon Hurt? Nuggets Star Makes Injury Exit at Halftime vs Bucks

The shorthanded Denver Nuggets continued their Nikola Jokic-less stretch tonight, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on national TV as part of the AWS Rivals Week. Unfortunately, things seem to have gotten worse, with forward Aaron Gordon exiting the game with no warning at halftime. Here’s what happened to him.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Why Did Aaron Gordon Leave the Game? What Injury Did He Suffer?
With about 30 seconds left in the second quarter, Gordon grabbed a rebound and drove the ball up the floor against Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, before suddenly grabbing the back of his right thigh, passing the ball to a teammate.
ADVERTISEMENT
As soon as the halftime break occurred, the forward left for the locker room, but never came back. The team announced that he was questionable to return, citing his hamstring, before ruling him out entirely. He was replaced in the second half starting lineup by DaRon Holmes II.
Status alert: Aaron Gordon (hamstring) won’t return Friday.
— Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 24, 2026
He previously missed over a month due to a strained right hamstring, and the team will monitor his status carefully.
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a developing story.
Top Stories
LeBron James Addresses Jeanie Buss Partnership After Explosive Reports on Lakers Leadership Rift
Paige Bueckers Pushes Back on Caitlin Clark Rivalry Talk With Honest Team USA Admission
Indiana Fever Makes WNBA Announcement on Caitlin Clark’s 24th Birthday
Draymond Green Reveals Jimmy Butler’s Heartbreaking Confession in Warriors Locker Room After ACL Tear
Kim Kardashian Addresses Luka Doncic Dating Rumors in First Public Statement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT