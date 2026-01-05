Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? Nuggets vs 76ers Latest Injury Report (Jan 5)

The Denver Nuggets are in a free fall. The Nuggets’ losing streak continued against the Brooklyn Nets. Without Nikola Jokic, the team is seemingly falling apart. The only silver lining about their Jan 4 field trip to Barclays Arena was Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun’s return to the lineup. However, the players played on restricted time. Now, as Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers awaits, the question about Aaron Gordon‘s availability looms.

Is Aaron Gordon playing tonight vs. the 76ers?

AG returned to the floor against the Nets, marking his first appearance since November 21, 2025. He came off the bench and chipped in 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 21 minutes. And just when the Nuggets fans hoped to see their 30-year-old forward come back, expectations went downhill.

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Aaron Gordon from Monday’s faceoff against the Philadelphia 76ers. His right hamstring strain is the eyesore.

Before being sidelined with injury, Gordon was having a blowout season. He secured a career-high 50-point night against the Golden State Warriors on October 23, 2025. Sure, the Nuggets lost the game in OT; however, AG’s heroics stunned even the likes of Stephen Curry.

So far, in 14 games this season, Aaron Gordon has averaged 18.9 ppg, 5.9 rebs, 1.4 asts, and 53.3 FG%.

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

Mile High City faces a brutal availability crunch. Tamar Bates remains sidelined after foot surgery. Christian Braun is nursing an ankle issue. Meanwhile, Aaron Gordon is battling a hamstring problem. Tim Hardaway Jr. is managing an illness. On the other hand, Cam Johnson is recovering from a knee bone bruise.

Most importantly, their main star, Nikola Jokic, sits out on Monday with knee hyperextension. Even Jamal Murray is recovering from an ankle sprain. Finally, Jonas Valanciunas is resting a strained calf, thinning rotations significantly, heading into a demanding stretch ahead.

Yes, almost the entire team is out on Monday with injuries.

Philadelphia 76ers

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are entering the night juggling uncertainty. Joel Embiid trends toward availability while balancing knee care and ankle discomfort.

Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Trendon Watford remain sidelined with lower-body setbacks. MarJon Beauchamp and Johni Broome stay inactive due to developmental placements. Therefore, rotation depth tightens for them, forcing sharper adjustments and heavier responsibility on the remaining core tonight.

Predicted starting lineup for Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Denver Nuggets Philadelphia 76ers Jalen Pickett Tyrese Maxey Bruce Brown VJ Edgecomb Spencer Jones Jabari Walker Peyton Watson Paul George DaRon Holmes II Joel Embiid/Adem Bona

It’s safe to say that the Nuggets are in troubled times as their injury roster keeps increasing. Nonetheless, they are facing the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Only time will tell if they emerge victorious in the enemy territory or not.