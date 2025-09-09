Is Alperen Sengun Playing Today? Where to Watch Turkey vs Poland EuroBasket 2025 Knockout Game in USA?

It’s time to step up! Coming in as the undefeated name from Group A of the EuroBasket, Turkiye is about to face Poland. And yes, the EuroBasket 2025 Quarter Finals are rolling, and all eyes will be on Alperen Sengun. The 23-year-old Houston Rockets big man has redefined European basketball in the tournament. And to say he’s the reason why the Turkish side has remained undefeated in the Group Stage would be an understatement.

However, it’s not going to be easy for the 6-0 record holders. The Polish end, despite a 4-2 record, would put up a fight. In two previous head-to-head face-offs, one in 2009 and the other in 2011, both teams have a 1-1 win. But considering the other FIBA EuroBasket averages per game, the Sengun and Co. are leading the race with 90.2 ppg compared to Poland’s 80 ppg. But now, the question, the biggest one, if you will, is: Will Alperen Sengun wear that #23 in red and white today?

Will Alperen Sengun play against Poland?

The simple and most exciting answer for every Turkish household is, yes. Alperen Sengun will indeed lead the show for his country against Poland in the EuroBasket 2025 Quarter Finals. Turkey stormed into the Quarter-Finals for the first time since 2009. Riding six straight EuroBasket wins in Riga to medal-favorite status. Their only longer streak came in 1957 with seven in the Classification Round, which still left them ninth.

Head coach Ergin Ataman told the media, “We came here with a great roster, all players with a great motivation. We sacrificed from the last week of July, we’re working very hard, and now we are ready to advance for the medal. This is our only goal.”

Sure thing, Alperen Sengun couldn’t score his triple-double in the 92-78 win against Czechia. He ended up with 23 points, 12 boards, and 9 dimes. But then, he didn’t flinch; he knew and understood that there would be more chances ahead. “I was trying to tell him, but he didn’t understand me. But it’s okay, we have many games left, so I’ll have a chance to do it. And if they keep doubling me, I will just find the right read,” the Rockets center told the media.

And now, with an average of 22 ppg, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists, Sengun is feeding the hopes and dreams of Turkey. They’ve been waiting for a EuroBasket win for years. And maybe this time, the medal doesn’t seem too far away like before.

Where to watch Turkey vs Poland in the USA?

Tip-off: September 9, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM (ET)/ Local Time 5:00 PM (GMT +3)

Venue: Riga Arena, Latvia

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Where to Watch: FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891 (available via DAZN)

Alperen Sengun is the fire Turkey has been waiting for, and Riga is about to feel the heat. The Quarter Finals are no stroll, yet the undefeated giants march in with a swagger that Poland cannot ignore. History whispers balance with their past duels, but the present screams Turkish dominance. With Sengun stacking numbers like a seasoned maestro, the medal dream no longer feels like a distant fantasy. So, as the ball tips in Latvia, the question flips—can anyone cool down the hottest name in EuroBasket 2025?