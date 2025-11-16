Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Injury Report, How to Watch & More (Nov. 16)

Every eve as we write about Dallas, one thing has stayed constant: the 3. After 3-7, it has been 3-8, 3-9, 3-10, including a GM firing in between, but nothing changed. They have opened the year with one of the roughest stretches in team history. With every game, the cracks emerge as more evident than ever. The team is still ‘trying’ to settle into a rhythm with a 3-game losing streak, and tonight the center of shedding that doubt is on Anthony Davis’ shoulders. That takes us to the question: Will AD play tonight?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

Anthony Davis has been listed as doubtful for tonight’s Mavericks vs. Portland matchup as he continues recovering from a left calf strain. He originally suffered the injury on October 29 against the Pacers, when he tweaked his lower left leg and exited midway through the game. Two days later, on October 31, he was diagnosed with a low-grade calf strain, and the team has been monitoring him closely ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

AD has now missed eight straight games, a huge setback for a team dealing with injuries and internal tension. But Davis’ injury fortune has been consistent. Earlier in the year, he dealt with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, landing on the injury report even before this latest calf issue. The stop-and-start nature of his availability has only amplified the uncertainty around him since his Lakers days.

Yet when he plays, the impact is undeniable. Despite the ongoing trade talks and rumors, Davis is averaging 20.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 29.8 minutes. His absence has widened the team’s struggles, underscoring just how much the Mavericks rely on him as they wait for their most crucial piece to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks Injury Update

The Mavericks remain shorthanded for this matchup. Apart from Davis, they have several key players still working through injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

P.J. Washington is probable while managing a shoulder issue and is expected to be available barring a late setback.

Dante Exum remains out with a knee injury, and the team has yet to provide an official timetable for his return.

Kyrie Irving is also out, continuing his recovery with no clear update on when he may rejoin the lineup.

Ryan Nembhard (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Update

Portland enters the game with another long list of unavailable contributors.

Scoot Henderson has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Blake Wesley is out after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot; he is expected to miss 8-12 weeks. Matisse Thybulle remains out following surgery to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, with an estimated recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. Damian Lillard is also out for the entire 2025-26 season, as he confirmed earlier this year, and will not return to the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Here are the projected starting groups for tonight’s matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dallas Mavericks Portland TrailBlazers Brandon Williams Jrue Holiday (DD) D’Angelo Russell Toumani Camara Jaden Hardy Kris Murray Cooper Flagg Deni Avdija Max Christie Donovan Clingan

How to watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Here is how fans can catch up with the game tonight.

Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

How to Watch: Regional broadcasts in both markets, along with national streaming on NBA League Pass. Local TV availability may vary depending on the region.

Game preview & prediction

The Mavericks will enter this matchup desperate to break their 3 back-to-back losing streak. Their offense has been inconsistent, and the season looks grim for them with or without Anthony Davis. Portland, on the other hand, has been steadier. At 6-6, the Trail Blazers may not be the most dominant, but they defend well.

Given recent form, Portland enters with a clear advantage. Unless the Mavericks get an efficient scoring night from their young core, they may struggle to keep up. Practical prediction would see Portland win.