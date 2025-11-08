Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Mavericks vs Wizards Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 8)

After months of offseason moves and hopes for a turnaround, the Dallas Mavericks are right back where they started with a 2-7 record. They head into their matchup against the Washington Wizards on a four-game loss, still without Anthony Davis. His absence has now stretched past four games, including the recent loss to Memphis, leaving fans anxious about his status for tonight’s game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

Unfortunately there is bad news for the Mavericks’ fans. Jason Kidd has announced that Anthony Davis is out for tonight. This will mark a straight 5th absence of the veteran. However there was some hope. Analyst Tim MacMahon had reported that, Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks has been upgraded to questionable ahead of the matchup with the Washington Wizards. The Mavs reportedly have been targeting tonight for his return. But that seems to be a distant hope for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since suffering a low-grade strain in his left calf against the Pacers, Davis was expected to miss just two games. However, he hasn’t returned since. The Mavericks have chosen to stay cautious with their star, knowing how much he carries the team’s load and how costly another setback could be.

Despite ongoing trade rumors, Davis has been a force for the Mavericks in his five appearances this season, averaging 20.8 points (highest in the Dallas roster), 10.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 52% from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his recovery, Coach Jason Kidd said Davis “seems in good spirits” and is “doing fine health-wise,” leaving the door open for a possible return soon. The upgrade to questionable does suggest that the Mavericks are proceeding cautiously. But it still provides great hope for the struggling team.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks Injury Update

The Dallas Mavericks have continued to deal with a string of early-season injuries that have tested their depth. Apart from Davis, here are the names of the players missing the court tonight.

Daniel Gafford remains day-to-day as he nurses a sore ankle, but there’s optimism for him as well. Since he was also upgraded to questionable as per Tim Macmohan. Center Dereck Lively II has been listed as doubtful as he continues to recover from a knee issue. Dante Exum has been ruled out due to a knee injury, marking another setback for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving has a constant presence in this list for now as he remains out due to rehab from his ACL recovery process. Klay Thompson has abruptly joined the list after sudden illness.

Washington Wizards Injury Update

The Washington Wizards are also short-handed tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyshawn George is questionable to play as he deals with an illness, with his status expected to change at tip-off. Khris Middleton has been ruled out as he continues to manage lingering soreness in his knee. Bilal Coulibaly will also sit out with a leg injury.

Predicted Lineups for Mavericks vs Wizards

The projected starting lineups for both teams are as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

D’Angelo Russell CJ McCollum Klay Thompson Bub Carrington Cooper Flagg Tre Johnson P.J. Washington AJ Johnson Brandon Williams Sharife Cooper

These lineups are based on the latest injury updates and team rotations.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Wizards game

Here is how fans can catch the upcoming Mavericks vs Wizards matchup.

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: KFAA-29 for Dallas viewers and Monumental Sports Network for the Washington area.

Streaming: Available on NBA League Pass, Fubo, and MavsTV for out-of-market audiences.

Match preview & predictions

The Dallas Mavericks will look to stop their early-season skid in their second road game. They have faced the Wizards before, and let’s just say it was shockingly bad, with 117-107. In the absence of the veteran playmaker, P.J. Washington has held the frontcourt. “Just due to the health of our team, we’ve had to go small,” Kidd said. “P.J.’s shown that being able to shoot the three, playmake, and score. He’s been incredible.” Washington averaged 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds.

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards have their own list of defeats. They stand at 1-8 in the 9 games they played. Interestingly, the only game they have won was against the Mavericks. Their roster is still young, but they have a long way to go.

Analytically, this matchup will lean slightly in Dallas’ favor due to their stronger rebounding. But both teams are desperate to end their losing streaks.