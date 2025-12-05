Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Mavericks Full Injury Report (Dec 5)

The Dallas Mavericks will be hitting the road again to Oklahoma as they face the high-flying Thunder on the back of a three-game winning streak. However, the challenge will be on a whole different level, as the Thunder are in unstoppable form, having lost just once this season, that too a close defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers. Since then, OKC has won 13 consecutive games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The narrative of this game, regarding whether the Mavericks will be able to put up a fight against OKC, depends on Anthony Davis‘ availability. His presence on the court could impact the Mavs’ chances against the Western Conference leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs the OKC Thunder?

Injuries have not been kind to Anthony Davis this season as he has suffered multiple issues, which have disrupted the Mavs’ campaign, reflected in their 8-15 average record in the West. However, AD is all set to feature against OKC after dropping a double-double in a 118-108 win over the Miami Heat in Dallas. He registered 17 points, 17 boards, four dimes, and three blocks.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Davis has been cleared for the game against the Thunder and which means coach Jason Kidd will have a decent roster to field against the leaders in the West.

Anthony Davis has missed 14 consecutive games due to injury before returning to the Mavs lineup against the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday. But he missed the back-to-back fixture against the Clippers. Since then, he has played in the last two games for the Mavs despite some reports suggesting that he suffered a finger injury against the Nuggets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavs fans skipped a beat when they saw Davis clutch his wrist after the second quarter contract. However, during the postgame evaluation, he confirmed, “Fingers fine, no concern.” His clean injury status in the last few reports also resonates the same.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Injury Report for Thunder vs Mavericks

Both the Mavericks and the OKC Thunder have several players out on the sidelines for this game, but the biggest update has to be Davis getting the clearance to feature for this crucial away game. Meanwhile, OKC will also field a strong lineup as most of their star players are raring to hit the floor.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Lugentz Dort is out with a thigh injury and won’t be able to feature in Friday’s game against the Mavericks.

Alex Caruso will also miss the game due to an issue with his quads. He will remain a part of the inactive list as his return date beckons.

Isaiah Hartenstein also remains on the sidelines for the time being after suffering a right soleus strain.

Nikola Topic is out for the near future after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Thomas Sorber is also out of contention as he continues his rehab following his ACL tear during the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dort and Caruso’s absence, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell have stepped up big time to help Shai and Holmgren, and that has reflected in their dominance this season.

Dallas Mavericks

Kyrie Irving will miss this game against the Thunder due to a knee injury, and he is expected to return to the court by January.

Dereck Lively II is another player who is on the sidelines due to a foot injury, and he also has no timetable for a return.

Dante Exum has unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury. The center has undergone surgery and will play no part for the remainder of the season.

PJ Washington is questionable for Friday’s game because of a right ankle sprain.

Daniel Gafford is another player with a questionable status for the OKC game after sustaining a knock on his right ankle.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kyrie’s absence, rookie Ryan Nembhard has stepped up in the guard position, delivering some noteworthy performances. Whereas another rookie, Cooper Flagg, has gladly accepted the primary role for the Mavs.

ADVERTISEMENT

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineups: Who is starting tonight?

Oklahoma City Thunder Dallas Mavericks Jalen Williams Naji Marshall Cason Wallace Cooper Flagg Chet Holmgren Anthony Davis Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ryan Nembhard Ajay Mitchell Max Christie

No doubt the OKC remains the favorite as they start, as SGA continues to lead them. But given the Mavericks’ momentum and hunger to prove a point to fans, this matchup can turn into a good game with the duo of Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg leading the charge. We predict Thunder will win, but a close one. But do not be surprised if the Mavs pull off an upset.