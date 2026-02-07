Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Nets? Latest Injury Report on Wizards star (Feb 7)

The Washington Wizards are one of the worst-performing teams in the NBA this season, but in recent games, they have had some positive results. They will be hoping to keep that up when they hit the road to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Saturday, February 7 at the Barclays Center. The mood in the Washington camp should be positive after they had a proper overhaul during the trade window, roping in Anthony Davis on the deadline and Trae Young before that. Both players could dictate the franchise’s future if they play their cards right

The Wizards are 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-36 record, but they have won four out of their last six games. In a fascinating turn of events, they defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-117 in their previous game and would like to bring that confidence to this game. On the other hand, the Nets are just a position behind the Wizards in 14th with a 13-37 record. They have lost their last three games heading into this contest.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets?

Anthony Davis got traded to the Washington Wizards only after playing 29 games for his new team Dallas Mavericks. So it is a new start for the former NBA champion. However, he is currently nursing a ligament injury in his left hand and won’t be available for this game.

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Davis is not expected to play any part in the 2025-26 season. He wants to get healthy and rehab from his hand and groin injuries and return to his best form at the start of the 2026-27 season. This update does not come as a surprise to anyone, including the Wizards, as they want him to tread with caution.

It is hard to argue that Davis is one of the best players when he is healthy, but he has played 70-plus games in three seasons of his 14-year NBA career, which speaks volumes about his body. At 32, he is not getting any younger, so the Wizards have taken a gamble, one that could very well work in their favor or may completely ruin them.

Overall, he featured in 20 games this season, averaging 20.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks per contest. With him on the court, the Mavericks looked like a much better team on both ends of the court. He even elevated rookie star Cooper Flagg’s game whenever they played together.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Apart from Davis, the Wizards have a long list of injuries and absentees for this away game. Meanwhile, it seems like the Nets have most of their main team players available for this home contest. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

To set the record straight, Anthony Davis is out for the remainder of this season. Apart from him, there’s a lot of uncertainty around the availability of recently traded players such as Jaden Hardy, Dante Exum, and D’Angelo Russell.

In terms of injuries, Tre Johnson will miss this game due to an ankle concern, whereas Cam Whitmore and Trae Young are unavailable with shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. Some starters are listed as questionable for this away trip, which include Bilal Coulibaly (back), Kyshawn George (knee), and Alex Sarr (ankle).

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

None of the Nets’ main team players were on the injury report for this game.

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets predicted starting lineup

Based on the injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for this contest.

Brooklyn Nets Brooklyn Nets Michael Porter Jr Bub Carrington Noah Clowney Kyshawn George Nic Claxton Alex Sarr Nolan Traore Bilal Coulibaly Egor Demin Justin Champagnie

All eyes will be on Michael Porter Jr, who is having a career year in Brooklyn. The likes of Claxton and Demin will look to give him the required support. On the other hand, the young core of Sarr, George, and Carrington could help the Wizards guide past the Nets in the away contest. Considering the recent form, the Wizards have a slight edge over the Nets.