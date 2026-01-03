Is Anthony Edwards Dating Tyla? Everything You Need to Know

Anthony Edwards is back in the rumor mill, and this time it has nothing to do with basketball. After recent attention on his frustration during the Atlanta Hawks’ loss, a new buzz has taken over social media. The talk centers on a possible date with pop star Tyla. It is flashy, unexpected, and raises one simple question. Is there any truth to it?

Where did the Anthony Edwards-Tyla dating rumors start?

The first post about Anthony Edwards and Tyla possibly being in a relationship emerged on an Instagram page called ‘@durant’. It’s an NBA page that suggests it shares trade rumors and news around the league, along with facts about Kevin Durant. However, the reports shared from this page aren’t from a verified source or with any credible facts to back them up.

The page posted about Anthony Edwards and Tyla going on a blind date together and instantly hitting it off.

The picture attached was created through AI, real enough to sway some minds. But did anything actually take place between the two highly reputed celebrities?

Did Anthony Edwards and Tyla actually go on a blind date?

No, there’s no confirmation or plausible reason to believe the Wolves’ cornerstone, and Tyla went on a blind date.

Is Anthony Edwards dating anyone?

Anthony Edwards has been in a public relationship with his girlfriend Shannon Jackson since 2020. She is an influencer, regularly sharing her support for the 24-year-old. The couple even invited a daughter, Aislynn, in March 2024. Jackson would often share pictures from attending Timberwolves games on her Instagram.

However, she’s been off Instagram since early 2025. It came amidst off-court drama involving Ant-Man, prompting some to think they may have broken up. However, she actively showed support for him during last season’s postseason on her TikTok. So far, the couple is still together.

Is Tyla dating anyone right now?

Being in the limelight, Tyla has been linked with a lot of music artists aside from Anthony Edwards. But as of right now, there’s no conclusive proof that the ‘Water’ singer is dating anybody. She has repeatedly denied talks of ever being in a relationship. Moreover, she also likes to keep her private life under wraps.

Among the most spicy rumors was a possible relationship with Travis Scott. Tyla told Complex that the two were only dancing together at a GQ award function, having done several songs together. Aside from that, there’s nothing definitive to suggest the music artist is in a relationship.

Are the Anthony Edwards-Tyla dating rumors true or just speculation?

Without the need to explain much, the post about Edwards and Tyla going on a blind date is just speculation. Rather, there is a strong sense of them being false, given the Instagram outlet’s other questionable reports. As of right now, Anthony Edwards appears to be in a relationship with his longtime partner. Tyla is focused on her career.