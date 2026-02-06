Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Latest Injury Report on Timberwolves Star (Feb 6)

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended a longstanding, unwanted franchise record on Wednesday night. Beating the Raptors 128-126 in Toronto for the first time in 20 years, Anthony Edwards starred, dropping 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Chris Finch’s team will, once again, gear up to host the struggling New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

Here’s the latest on team news and injury updates for both teams.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs the Pelicans?

The good news for Timberwolves fans is that talisman Anthony Edwards is on track to feature tonight. After a dominant display earlier this week, Edwards will hope to build momentum before the All-Star break next weekend. As Minnesota gears up for a postseason run, they will look to take care of their two main men – Ant and Julius Randle.

Ant-Man posted this on his Twitter handle, referencing his ‘Bruce Lee’ comments after the Wolves’ latest win in Canada.

The Atlanta native is averaging 29.7 points, 5.3 total rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season. He scored his 10,000th career point in last month’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Ant became the third-youngest NBA player to achieve that feat, behind only LeBron James and Kevin Durant. He will look to add to that tally in tonight’s home game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report

The Pelicans (13-40) are languishing in the bottom half of the Western Conference table. The Wolf Pack are 6th on the table and will likely be thinking about ‘load management’ with one eye on the playoffs. Let’s take a deeper dive into the injury analysis for players on each team.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Bayou Birds are without long-term absentee Dejounte Murray, who is yet to make his franchise debut. He suffered an Achilles tear in January 2025 and last month hinted at a return date for February. However, he will be out for tonight’s game along with Jose Alvarado, who was traded to the New York Knicks before the trade deadline. Center Hunter Dickinson and shooting guard Trey Alexander are both set to sit this one out owing to their G-League commitments as part of their two-way contract.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Coach Finch will be sweating on the fitness of star hooper Julius Randle. The 31-year-old delivered 17 points, four assists, and four rebounds against the Raptors. But he is listed as questionable for tonight due to soreness in his left thumb. Forward Enrique Freeman and Australian Rocco Zikarsky will not be involved due to G-League obligations. The T-Wolves are also without Terrence Shannon Jr. (abductor hallucis strain and left foot injury)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Pelicans vs Timberwolves

Here’s what the starting five could look like for both teams tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

New Orleans Pelicans Minnesota Timberwolves Trey Murphy III Anthony Edwards Zion Williamson Jaden McDaniels Saddiq Bey Rudy Gobert Derik Queen Naz Reid Herbert Jones Donte DiVincenzo

For the Pels, interim head coach James Borrego will hope that his two anchors – Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson start strong against the Wolves. They need to snap their losing run – and soon. They narrowly missed out on a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, losing 141 – 137 in OT. Forward Saddiq Bey, averaging 16.4 points and 5.8 total rebounds, will need to be at his best if the visitors intend to cause an upset.

Ant and his teammates will back themselves to put on a show at home, right from tip-off. Despite the potential absence of Randle, coach Finch will urge his players to kill the game in the first half. He would love to offer some minutes to Naz Reid and the rotational options on the bench.

All in all, this game could be over by the third quarter if the hosts are allowed to have their way.