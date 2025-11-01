Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Timberwolves vs Hornets Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (11/1)

The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday after a tough 116-115 loss to the Lakers. Sitting at a 2-3 record, the Wolves are still trying to find their rhythm early in the season. A big reason has been the absence of Anthony Edwards, who has missed multiple games due to a hamstring injury. As the Wolves prepare for Charlotte, fans can’t help but wonder if Antman will finally return tonight.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight?

Unfortunately, Anthony Edwards will not be suiting up for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ road game against the Charlotte Hornets on November 1, 2025. He’s sidelined with a right hamstring strain that flared up early in the season.

Antman picked up an injury in the opening minutes of the Timberwolves’ game against the Indiana Pacers. He had logged only three minutes and one rebound before exiting with tightness in his right hamstring. Minnesota’s medical staff subsequently diagnosed it as a strain. Edwards is expected to be re-evaluated in approximately a week, but hamstrings can be tricky, so it is normal that they will take precautions. Even a potential eight-game absence is projected.

With Edwards missing this matchup and the subsequent ones, the Timberwolves face a challenging landscape. The Wolves will have to lean more heavily on veterans like Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to steady the ship. The ripple effect is already visible on the court. Minnesota’s guard rotation lacks the burst and creation Edwards provides. While the Timberwolves are still talented, it is not the same without him, as they miss a crucial 25-point average in every game.

The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, enter Saturday’s game looking to bounce back from a 123-107 defeat to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Despite the loss, Charlotte has shown flashes of offensive brilliance early in the season, but they are struggling on the defensive end.

LaMelo Ball continues as the team’s engine, averaging 24.4 points, 10.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game. His shooting remains 44.2% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range. Alongside Ball, Miles Bridges has also remained a steady secondary scorer with 18.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per night.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets injury report (November 1st)

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Currently, the Timberwolves will once again be without their star guard, Anthony Edwards. Apart from that, rookie guard Jaylen Clark is listed as day-to-day with a left calf strain. He is questionable for Saturday’s contest. Clark’s potential absence would further thin Minnesota’s backcourt depth. There are no major names in the injury list for now.

Charlotte Hornets injury report

The Hornets are dealing with multiple injuries heading into the matchup.

Josh Green’s shoulder issue caused him to be ruled out and will not play. Grant Williams is also sidelined due to a knee issue. Brandon Miller, the promising forward and former No. 2 overall pick, will miss Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury. Additionally, star point guard LaMelo Ball is listed as day-to-day with a lingering ankle concern. Whether he plays or not will be a game-time decision.

Predicted starting fives for the Timberwolves vs the Hornets

Here’s a look at the projected lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup on November 1.

Minnesota Timberwolves Charlotte Hornets Donte DiVincenzo LaMelo Ball (Q) Jaden McDaniels Sion James Julius Randle Miles Bridges Naz Reid Ryan Kalkbrenner Rudy Gobert Collin Sexton

Where to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets game

Both teams enter short-handed, but are on the same page when it comes to their recent performance in the regular season. Here is how fans can catch up on the game tonight.

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast and NBA League Pass.

Match preview & what to expect

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets enter this November 1 matchup at 2-3 on the season, each looking to build some early momentum. In the continued absence of Edwards, Julius Randle led the way with 33 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels also added 30 points in another strong performance.

If we compare their form, the Timberwolves met a narrow 116-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers despite their last quarter bravery with 29 points. On the other hand, Charlotte has dropped two straight losses, most recently a 123-107 defeat to the Orlando Magic. The Hornets, despite being one of the league’s most efficient offensive teams, continue to struggle on defense.

Expect a fiery game with plenty of scoring opportunities. The Timberwolves will likely attack inside to use their size advantage through Randle and Gobert. In the end, Minnesota’s defensive edge gives them the upper hand over the Hornets’ weak defense. Our pick? The Wolves may take this one away from the Hornets in their home ground.