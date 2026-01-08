Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Latest Injury Report (Jan. 8th)

Anthony Edwards just produced another sensational performance against the Miami Heat, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves earn a comfortable win by 122-94. Next, the Timberwolves will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at their home in Target Center in Minneapolis.

The game is a crucial one for the Timberwolves as the Houston Rockets are breathing down their neck in the Western Conference. Chris Finch will be careful not to let this game slip from their hands. Unfortunately, their star shooting guard, Anthony Edwards, has been dealing with right foot maintenance. He did play the last game, but the real question is whether the head coach will put his name on the team sheet in consecutive games.

Is Anthony Edwards playing against the Cavaliers?

The Wolves have played three games in 2026, and Edwards has played in every game. His average in the last three games is 31.3 points, with 30+ points in two of the three games. So, form is definitely not an issue for him. However, he missed a few games in December because of his right foot injury. Even after that, his league average is 29.3 points per game, ranking him 7th amongst all. All these considered, there is a pretty good chance that he might appear in his fourth straight game of 2026.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation on Anthony Edwards playing against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His official status is questionable with “right foot injury maintenance.” The HC will take game-time decision about his shooting guard.

Anthony Edwards is pretty confident in himself this season. “Anthony Jamal Edwards,” answered Edwards, when asked whether the Wolves would be able to get over the Western Conference Finals hump.

Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers injury report (Jan 8)

Timberwolves injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves do not have to deal with a horde of injuries against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. They have only one injury from December and another one in the first week of January. HC Finch

Terrence Shannon Jr. – Out (Left foot abductor hallucis strain)

Rocco Zikarsky – Questionable (Assigned to G-League affiliate)

Cavaliers injury report

Head coach Kenny Atkinson has a lot of injuries to deal with before traveling to Minneapolis. While the Wolves barely have any injuries, the Cavaliers have a bunch of injuries. And all of them from the first week of January.

Dean Wade – Out (Knee)

Larry Nance Jr. – Out (Calf)

Max Strus – Out (Foot)

Chris Livingston – Out (Two-way contract with the Cavaliers)

Jaylon Tyson – Questionable (Illness)

Predicted starting lineups for Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

Minnesota Timberwolves Cleveland Cavaliers Anthony Edwards Donovan Mitchell Julius Randle Darius Garland Naz Reid Evan Mobley Jaden McDaniels Jarrett Allen Donte DiVincenzo De’Andre Hunter

The Minnesota Timberwolves will hope to continue their winning streak and try to move up to the fourth rank, surpassing the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, Edwards needs 23 points to reach 10,000 points in the NBA, becoming the third-fastest player to achieve this milestone after LeBron James and Kevin Durant. On the other hand, the Cavaliers will attempt to shift the momentum in their favor. It will not only help them get closer to the sixth position in the Eastern Conference, but also give them the upper hand in the next game, which will also be against the Timberwolves in Cleveland. The script of the game is yet to be written, but it can be expected to be an exciting one.