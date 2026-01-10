Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Timberwolves vs Cavaliers Latest Injury Report (Jan 10)

Following the outrage after their defeat against the Atlanta Hawks, the Minnesota Timberwolves have won four games on the bounce. On Friday, January 10, they will hit the road to Cleveland on the second night of a back-to-back against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They are heading to this game with a win over the Cavs at home, and now they would want to replicate the same on the road courtesy of a big performance from their talisman, Anthony Edwards.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Cavaliers?

The Timberwolves, with their recent run of form, have climbed up to the fourth spot in the West with a record of 25-13. A win could help them move up to the third spot over the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are seventh in the East with a record of 21-18. They have been pretty inconsistent this season, winning four out of their last six games. And tonight it will depend a lot on Ant’s availability.

Anthony Edwards has a questionable tag beside his name on the injury list for this contest.

The Minnesota Timberwolves talisman has played through the last two questionable tags, but given the games are coming thick and fast, he may take a rest on one of the back-to-backs. He is still on injury maintenance with that right foot injury, and the Timberwolves will confirm his participation closer to tipoff.

Edwards recorded 25 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds on Friday in their 122-131 win over the Cavaliers on the first night of the back-to-back. In the last 10 games, Edwards has averaged 30.7 points, 3.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals while shooting 51.2% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

While there’s uncertainty over Anthony Edwards’ participation in this game, there are other doubts as well for the Timberwolves in this away game. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers also have their issues with injuries as well. Let us take a look at the injury reports of both teams.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Other than Edwards’ questionable tag, Julius Randle is also uncertain for this game. He is also listed as questionable for Saturday’s game as he is recovering from a thumb injury. Moreover, veteran guard Mike Conley is out of contention. He played 14 minutes against the Cavs yesterday but is rested for this one.

Lastly, Terrence Shanon Jr. is still on the sidelines after a left foot abductor strain.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers also have absentees of their own for this home game. Dean Wade is out with a knee injury and won’t feature in Saturday’s contest. Max Strus continues to remain unavailable with a foot injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the NBA injury report, here are the predicted starting lineups of the two teams for Saturday’s East-West showdown.

Minnesota Timberwolves Cleveland Cavaliers Jaden McDaniels Evan Mobley Julius Randle* Donovan Mitchell Anthony Edwards* Jarrett Allen Rudy Gobert Darius Garland Donte DiVincenzo Craig Porter Jr.

Things could go wrong for the Timberwolves if both Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle fail to suit up for this game.

However, even if Randle manages to play, the Timberwolves will have the upper hand over the Cavs, even though they are at home. Jayden Clark and Bones Hyland will get more minutes if Edwards misses out. Meanwhile, the Cavs are reliant on Donovan Mitchell’s offensive prowess and Evan Mobley’s versatility. It promises to be an enticing contest.