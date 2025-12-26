Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Timberwolves vs Nuggets Latest Injury Report for NBA Christmas Games (Dec 25)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in excellent form as they are heading into the Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets with a three-game winning streak. The Wolves will hit the road to Denver after winning against the New York Knicks in the previous games. However, the Nuggets could be a tough opponent, and they will need their star, Anthony Edwards, to deliver a masterclass and guide them to a win.

This game promises to be an epic all-West matchup, as both teams are in the top half of the table and are performing reasonably well. While the Nuggets are third in the West with a superior 21-8 record while Timberwolves are fifth with a 20-10 record. However, Minnesota are in great rhythm, and things could get spicy.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets?

Anthony Edwards is available for Thursday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. The 24-year-old shooting guard is racking up fantastic numbers this season. He recorded 38 points, four steals, two assists, one rebound, and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday’s 115-104 victory over the Knicks. This was his 13th 30-plus point performance this season, proving his importance for the Timberwolves.

Overall, Edwards has been the standout performer for the Wolves, averaging 28.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 49% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. Interestingly, Ant has been even more efficient in away games this season, where he has put up 31.8 points per game.

Timberwolves vs Nuggets Injury Report

The Timberwolves are aiming to continue their winning streak, while the Nuggets are desperate to bounce back after they lost a close game to the Dallas Mavericks. Now that the information about Anthony Edwards is already clear, let’s examine the injury reports for both teams heading into the Christmas showdown.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves, fortunately, have a healthy roster heading into Thursday’s game against the Nuggets. They had two doubts ahead of this trip to Denver, which includes Bones Hyland and Jade McDaniels. There were no concerns over Hyland a few hours ago, but now the latest reports suggest that the guard is suffering from some illness and has been downgraded to ‘questionable’. McDaniels is also out of contention with a hip injury.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Unlike the Wolves, Denver have quite a long list of absentees for the Christmas Day game. Cam Johnson is probably the biggest miss as he is out with a knee injury, and NBA Insider Shams Charania expects him to be sidelined for ‘some time’. Meanwhile, fellow guards Christian Braun and Tamar Bates are also out of contention for this home game. Bates is out with a foot injury, while Braun will be sidelined with an ankle injury.

Lastly, Aaron Gordon also continues to remain on the sidelines for the Nuggets due to a hamstring injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups

Based on the current injury report, here is the predicted starting five for both teams:

Minnesota Timberwolves Denver Nuggets Anthony Edwards Peyton Watson Julius Randle Tim Hardaway Jr Rudy Gobert Nikola Jokic Donte DiVincenzo Jamal Muray Mike Conley Spencer James

It promises to be a cracking contest between two top-half teams from the Western Conference. Tim Hardaway Jr may start replacing Cam Johnson in the starting lineup, whereas the Timberwolves have everyone from their preferred starting lineup available, making them immediate favourites. Who do you think will win the Christmas showdown?