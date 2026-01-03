Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat Latest Injury Report (Jan 3)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will continue their East Coast road trip playing against the resurgent Miami Heat. It comes at the back of a frustrating loss to the Trae Young-less Atlanta Hawks. The focus was all on Anthony Edwards, who furiously left the bench with eight minutes left after Chris Finch pulled the starters down 19. Anger usually results in Ant-Man bringing his best.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Having lost three of their last four, the Timberwolves need to regroup after their stunning beatdown at the hands of the Hawks. They need the best of Edwards against the Heat, who have won their previous four games. But is the 24-year-old available?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Anthony Edwards playing against the Miami Heat?

Wolves head coach Chris Finch criticised Ant-Man for his actions against the Hawks. However, his abrupt exit from the bench didn’t warrant any disciplinary action. Anthony Edwards is fully revved and prepared to face off against the Heat tonight. The Wolves’ charismatic guard has dealt with a few foot and hamstring troubles this season. Furthermore, Edwards was also listed as questionable against the Brooklyn Nets due to right shoulder soreness.

But the Timberwolves ace is full of grit. Minor ailments won’t prevent him from suiting up. And tonight, the All-Star guard will have every motive to bounce back from a humiliating night in Atlanta. Expect the ruthless version of him on the court, continuing his impressive season, averaging a career-high 29.1 points per game.

Imago Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) works around Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat injury report (January 3)

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves come into the matchup against the Heat with a relatively clean bill of health. Aside from Anthony Edwards, the rest of their starters are also healthy. Only one of their players appears on the injury report for the Timberwolves.

Terrence Shannon Jr. – Out (left shoulder abductor hallucis strain)

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat injury report

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, carries a lengthy list of players dealing with injuries. While it might be concerning, most of them are listed as probable, with only Tyler Herro remaining as a long-term absence for Vice City.

Bam Adebayo – Probable (lower back soreness)

Nikola Jovic – Probable (elbow)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Probable (right thigh contusion)

Pelle Larsson – Questionable (right ankle sprain)

Tyler Herro – Out (toe injury)

Terry Rozier – Out (indefinite leave)

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted starting lineups for Timberwolves vs Heat