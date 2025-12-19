brand-logo
Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Timberwolves vs Thunder Latest Injury Report (Dec 19)

ByRishi Rajpoot

Dec 19, 2025 | 5:30 PM EST

Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Timberwolves vs Thunder Latest Injury Report (Dec 19)

ByRishi Rajpoot

Dec 19, 2025 | 5:30 PM EST

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to host the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, tonight at the Target Center. This will mark the beginning of the franchise’s five-game homestand, which is set to stretch into the Christmas holiday. So, the Wolves would be hoping to start this on a positive note, but it won’t be a walk in the park.

Obviously, part of that has to do with the fact that the Thunder boasts a 25-2 record. However, something that could further reduce their chances of getting a result tonight is Anthony Edwards’ absence, who has been struggling with injuries lately and has missed several games. So, will Ant-Man show up against OKC tonight?

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Thunder?

Anthony EdwardsUnderdog NBA

“Status alert: Anthony Edwards (injury maintenance) participating in shootaround Friday,” they reported on X.

This is positive news for the Timberwolves, as Edwards, who hasn’t participated in his team’s last three games, has turned his slight chance of making a comeback tonight into reality. More so, because when he last took the court, despite Minnesota suffering a narrow 108-105 loss against Phoenix, he was arguably the best player from both teams.

The Wolves superstar guard finished the game with 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 15-of-21 from the field and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. So, not having him, that too, against a star-studded team like the Thunder, would sting for Minnesota. However, the good news is that apart from Ant, the Timberwolves are doing pretty well in the injury department.

The Timberwolves vs The Thunder injury report for December 19th

Here’s who else could miss or has been ruled out for tonight’s matchup:

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley will miss tonight. The veteran guard, who is usually Edwards’ backcourt partner, has been ruled out for this game because of an Achilles injury. While the 38-year-old is no longer the player he once used to be, he remains an important member of this franchise.

Apart from him, Jaylen Clark has also been added to the injury report and is listed as questionable due to an illness.

So, not having Conley’s experience and leadership on the court will hurt the Wolves, who are going up against a red-hot Thunder side. Nonetheless, if Anthony Edwards returns to the court, Mike Conley’s absence wouldn’t hurt as much. That’s all for Minnesota, but what about their opponents? Are they hard hit with injuries?

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

The OKC Thunder are doing much worse in terms of injury in comparison to the Timberwolves, as they’ll enter tonight’s game without several of their key players. Jaylin Williams and center Isaiah Hartenstein could be two of those players. While Williams is dealing with heel bursitis, Hartenstein was rested during Thursday’s matchup against the Clippers.

So, he could return to action tonight. However, the same cannot be said for Nikola Topic, unfortunately, as the young guard has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and has been undergoing medical treatment. Lastly, OKC will also miss Thomas Sorber, who has suffered an ACL injury for this game. So, will these injuries affect their starting five?

Predicted starting lineups for the Timberwolves vs the Thunder

Well, here’s how the Timberwolves could start if Anthony Edwards returns to action:

PositionPlayer
PGDonte DiVincenzo
SGAnthony Edwards
SFJaden McDaniels
PFJulius Randle
CRudy Gobert

And, here’s how the Thunder could start amid their injury troubles:

PositionPlayer
PGShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGLuguentz Dort
SFJalen Williams
PFChet Holmgren
CIsaiah Hartenstein (probable)

So, this should be an interesting game if Anthony Edwards gets cleared to play tonight. While the OKC Thunder have been truly dominant so far this season, if there’s a team that could give them a good test, it’s the Timberwolves. Having said that, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. will still remain favorites to win this one, but you never know what could happen once the ball hits the air tonight.

