Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Timberwolves vs Jazz Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (11/7)

Anthony Edwards’ much-awaited return didn’t go as planned, as the Minnesota Timberwolves fell 137-114 to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. After missing four games with a hamstring injury, Edwards struggled to find his rhythm, scoring just 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting. As Minnesota prepares to host the Utah Jazz next, all eyes will be on whether Edwards can quickly rediscover his explosive form.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Jazz?

Although Ant was listed as questionable for tonight’s NBA Cup clash against the Jazz, he will suit up, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. “UPDATE: The Timberwolves say Anthony Edwards will be active tonight,” Stein reported on X. This is a huge relief for the Wolves, as Edwards himself confirmed that this injury has been a little different from the others he’s dealt with in the past.

After the loss to New York, Edwards reflected on his performance, telling ESPN, “A little bit, because you don’t want to move too fast, go out there and try to do too much. But I felt great tonight. I was ready to ball out tonight. Basketball gods had other intentions.” The 24-year-old will now get another shot to bounce back as he gears up to face the Utah Jazz.

While he did not have the best of nights against the Knicks, Anthony Edwards has been solid so far this season. He’s averaging 23 points along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 49% + from the field. Nonetheless, even though the air around Minnesota’s superstar has been cleared, the franchise still has a lot more to worry about before tonight’s game.

Timberwolves vs Jazz injury reports ahead of tonight’s NBA Cup game

Well, Anthony Edwards’ availability isn’t the only good news for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as they have only a single player on their injury report. Their young guard, Terrance Shannon Jr., is the only player who is questionable for tonight’s game due to soreness in his left foot. While the 25-year-old has emerged as a good rotational option, his absence should not be much of an issue for the Wolves.

However, the same cannot be said for the Jazz as they will miss a couple of their superstars. Of course, the most notable absence among them will be that of their superstar center, Walker Kessler. The 24-year-old big man has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and will now undergo surgery to repair his torn labrum. His absence will be a huge blow to Utah, to say the least.

Imago Feb 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, it would provide their young center, Kyle Filipowski, with an opportunity to showcase his talents, as he’s expected to be the backup to veteran Jusuf Nurkic. Meanwhile, the Jazz will also miss Georges Niang, who is out with a foot injury. Having said that, will these injuries prompt Utah to change its lineup for this and the upcoming games as well?

Timberwolves vs Jazz predicted starting lineups

Now that Walker Kessler is out for the rest of the season, the Jazz will have to adapt. But how will they do that? Meanwhile, with Anthony Edwards finally back in the mix, the Timberwolves will look to start their star-studded lineup.

So, here’s how the Minnesota Timberwolves could start:

Position Player PG Mike Conley SG Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert

And, here’s how the Utah Jazz could start:

Position Player PG Keyonte George SG Svi Mykhailiuk SF Lauri Markkanen PF Taylor Hendricks C Jusuf Nurkic

When and where to watch the Timberwolves vs the Jazz

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live.

When Friday, November 7th Where Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota Tip-off 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT TV/Stream FDSNX, KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA TV

Game preview and prediction

Well, this would’ve been a fantastic matchup, had Walker Kessler not suffered an injury. However, despite that, this should still be an interesting game. With all eyes on Anthony Edwards, he will be expected to put up a show tonight in front of his home crowd at Target Center. Speaking of which, this should be a game Minnesota should win. Nonetheless, you never know the Jazz could stun Minnesota tonight, as we all eagerly await tip-off.