Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? Timberwolves vs Wizards Latest Injury Report (Jan 4)

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue their journey on the road with their next trip to Washington, where they will face the Washington Wizards on Sunday, January 4, at the Capital One Arena. They secured a crucial win over the Miami Heat in their last game and will look to carry that momentum to the national capital.

Irrespective of their results, Anthony Edwards has been a metronome for the Timberwolves, and the fans will be hoping that he continues in his merry way on Sunday.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Washington Wizards?

Anthony Edwards is available for Sunday’s contest against the Washington Wizards. He is enjoying a fantastic season with the Timberwolves as he recorded 33 points, five assists, three rebounds, and one steal across 38 minutes in their 125-115 win over the Heat. He will look to lead the Timberwolves to another win when they take the court on Sunday against the Wizards.

Imago Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Edwards didn’t have a great night from beyond the arc, but he secured a season-high 14 free-throws which helped his cause. He has scored 30-plus points in the last two games. He has been filling those stat sheets throughout the season, but more so in the last eight outings, averaging 30.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 threes, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks over 36.9 minutes per game.

The star guard also has a great record against the Wizards. In 10 outings against the capital outfit, Ant has averaged 29.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards Injury Report

With Anthony Edwards’ participation confirmed, let us take a deeper dive into the injury reports of both teams ahead of Sunday’s showdown. There are concerns about the Wizards missing some players for this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ head coach Chris Finch has most of his players available for this away game against the Wizards. Only guard Trence Shannon Jr. is unavailable for the Timberwolves with a strain in his left foot.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The biggest concern for the Washington Wizards is Kyshawn George’s injury, and unfortunately, the youngster is unavailable for this contest with a hip flexor strain. Along with him, Cam Whitmore is also out of contention as he is out indefinitely due to a deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder.

Meanwhile, Tristan Vukcevic is listed as questionable due to an illness. His participation will be confirmed closer to tip-off.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA Injury reports, we predict the starting lineup of both teams for Sunday’s contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves Washington Wizards Julius Randle Bilal Coulibaly Jaden McDaniels Khris Middleton Rudy Gobert Alex Sarr Anthony Edwards CJ McCollum Donte DiVincenzo Tre Johnson

The Wolves will rely on Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle to get it right on Sunday with their offensive play. Whereas Rudy Gobert will marshal the defense.

Meanwhile, the Wizards will look at CJ McCollum and their young brigade to produce another stellar performance. Justin Champagnie, who scored 20 points off the bench against the Nets in the previous game, will also be crucial. However, Kyshawn George’s absence will still be a big miss for the Wizards.