Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Latest Injury Report on Timberwolves Star (Jan 29)

Fresh off a win in their away game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves will return to Minneapolis to host the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Thursday, January 29, at the Target Center. While the hype around the game is real, it is mostly for Wolves’ talisman, Anthony Edwards, and his availability for this game. He has been playing at a sensational level this season, but he has also faced injury challenges. Overall, his availability will surely boost the Timberwolves’ chances against the Thunder.

The Wolves were going through a losing streak until they turned it around against the Golden State Warriors, and now they are heading back home with a two-game winning run. They are currently sixth in the West with a 29-19 record. On the other hand, the Oklahoma City Thunder hold the best record in the league right now, even with their recent blip in form due to injuries. The reigning champions are at the top of the West with a strong 38-10 record. They are back to winning ways after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in their previous game.

Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight against the Thunder?

Anthony Edwards is fortunately available for this home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He recorded 20 points, six assists and six rebounds in the previous win over the Dallas Mavericks. However, there were doubts over his availability before the game in Dallas as he sat out the game against the Warriors due to a lingering issue on his right foot, which forced him to miss some games this season.

Imago Feb 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But looks like Ant is raring to go once again as he is ready to suit up to play against the reigning champions for the third time this season. The teams are tied at 1-1 for the season, and this could be a deciding factor for one of them.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field. The star guard dropped a fantastic double-double (26 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists) when the Wolves defeated the Thunder 112-107 back in December.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

With Anthony Edwards’ participation confirmed, the Minnesota Timberwolves are currently going through a good stretch with minimal players on the injury list. However, the same cannot be said about the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they have multiple players unavailable for this contest. Let us take a look at the injury lists of both teams.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder may have won their last contest against the Pelicans, but their injuries continue to be a concern. Cason Wallace is questionable for this game due to left hip soreness. He missed the previous game against the Pelicans. However, the best news ahead of this game has to be the return of Isaiah Hartenstein, who missed the last 16 games due to right soleus strain.

They also continue to miss players like Ajay Mitchell, who is out with an abdominal concern and won’t be traveling to Minnesota. Similarly, Alex Caruso is also unavailable with a right adductor strain. Another massive miss will be Jalen Williams, who is out hamstring issue. Whereas Nikola Topic continues to remain on the sidelines as a long-term absentee.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Timberwolves have suffered several injury issues this season, including concerns around Anthony Edwards, but now they are in a much better and healthier state. Only young guard Terrance Shannon Jr is out for this contest with a foot issue. He is the only player on the injury list for the Wolves right now.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

As per the NBA’s latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for this All-West showdown.

Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder Julius Randle Aaron Wiggins Jaden McDaniels Jaylin Williams Rudy Gobert Chet Holmgren Anthony Edwards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Donte DiVincenzo Luguentz Dort

The Wolves are regaining winning momentum, largely thanks to the consistent efforts of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. With most of their players fit and playing on their home turf, they could be considered slight favorites. But they must contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as he has the ability to dominate a game if he finds his flow against any opponent. Although the Thunder will undoubtedly be without several key players in their lineup, they possess a capable team to compete against the Wolves.