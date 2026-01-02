Is Austin Reaves Dating YouTuber SteveWillDoIt’s Ex-Girlfriend? Fact Checking Viral Claim

For the LA Lakers, Austin Reaves is the second-best player for the LA Lakers, averaging more than 26 points per game. However, a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain will keep him away from basketball action for 4 weeks. And amidst this, suddenly, a fresh rumor has taken over the internet.

Is Austin Reaves romantically involved with YouTube sensation SteveWillDoIt’s girlfriend, Celina Smith?

The simple answer is no. At least that’s what Jenna Barber, Reaves’ girlfriend’s social media says. And the Lakers guard’s social media shares the same sentiment. Both Austin and Jenna follow each other and have pictures of each other on Instagram.

In fact, Barber shared an image of herself hugging Austin Reaves on the couch. In the image, she wrote, “A post-surgery, pre-game Christmas.” Reportedly, the proud Arkansas Razorbacks alum referenced a surgery she was involved with while studying at Logan College of Chiropractic.

However, right after the IG page @durant shared the post about AR’s latest dating rumors with Stephen Deleonardis’s (aka SteveWillDoIt) ex-girlfriend, the internet went into a frenzy. Thus, digging up the past. So, why exactly are such viral claims going around?

What is Austin Reaves’s connection with SteveWillDoIt’s ex-girlfriend?

In November 2025, Complex reported that SteveWillDoIt accused Austin Reaves of making advances toward the YouTuber’s ex-girlfriend, Celina Smith. Steve took to his Instagram story to publicly call out the Los Angeles Lakers player.

“Athletes and rappers are menaces to society,” he wrote. “If you have a girlfriend and she’s on social media … you have to compete against athletes and rappers.”

Steve alleged that Reaves pursued his then-girlfriend despite Steve openly supporting him as a fan. He framed the issue as a broader imbalance where public figures attract attention from partners on social media. Steve claimed that he wasn’t angry, but speaking for ordinary men, added that another player had contacted his partner and asserted his financial success in recent online posts.

Austin Reaves remains with Jenna Barber, while old accusations resurface without new proof. Therefore, the noise feels recycled, emotional, and loud. Until reality changes, this saga lives online, feeding curiosity rather than truth alone.