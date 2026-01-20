Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Nuggets Latest Injury Report (Jan 20)

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a rough patch as they have won only two of their last seven games. However, they won their previous game against the Toronto Raptors and will look to take confidence from it when they face the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Center in Denver on Tuesday, January 20. The Lakers could once again miss the services of their star guard, Austin Reaves, who was enjoying a career season before getting sidelined.

The Lakers had a fantastic start to the ongoing season, and many felt they were contenders for the Championship until they fell off and became extremely inconsistent. The Purple and Gold have fallen to sixth spot in the Western Conference with a 26-15 record. On the other hand, the Denver Nuggets have issues of their own with injuries, and despite the misses, they have done pretty well, winning six out of their last eight games. They are third in the West with a solid 29-14 record.

Is Austin Reaves playing tonight against the Nuggets?

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue to miss Austin Reaves as they begin their seven-game road trip with the Nuggets on Tuesday. The Guard sustained a Grade 2 gastrocnemius strain on December 25. There were reports of him getting re-evaluated in four weeks.

While there’s no scope of him featuring in Tuesday’s game, the best news from the Lakers’ camp is that head coach JJ Redick sounded way more confident about Reaves’ progress. “We’re starting to get healthy, and hopefully, we get AR back soon,” Redick said after the win over the Raptors.

Before getting injured, the young guard was averaging a career high of 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per contest across 23 games this season. He is also shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc. With the recent updates, it seems like Reaves will be back in action pretty soon.

Lakers vs Nuggets Latest Injury Reports

The Lakers and the Nuggets have had identical luck with injuries this season. But the Purple and Gold are in a much better situation right now in comparison to their counterparts, who are missing several crucial players for Tuesday’s Western Conference showdown. Here’s a detailed take on the injury reports.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Over the course of the season, the Lakers have had multiple injury problems with the likes of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and even Marcus Smart have missed games. But now they have a much lighter injury list, which is a positive sign for JJ Redick’s men. For Tuesday’s game, Reaves continues to be on the sidelines with a Grade 2 gastrocnemius strain.

Apart from the star guard, rookie forward Adou Thiero is the other player on the injury list for the Lakers, as he is out with a left MCL sprain.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets are missing a horde of their starters, including their talisman Nikola Jokic, who is still out with knee hyperextension. Similarly, Jonas Valaciunas is also unavailable due to a calf strain. Cam Johnson also continues to be on the sidelines with a right knee contusion. Lastly, young guard Christian Braun is also out of Tuesday’s game due to an ankle issue.

Among the probables, Jamal Murray is questionable for this game due to illness and left knee inflammation. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Aaron Gordon are also probable with knee and hamstring issues, respectively.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Tuesday’s All-West clash.

The Lakers will look to build a winning streak following the victory over the Raptors. Doncic and LeBron will continue to lead the Purple and Gold as they aim turn the tide in their favor. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets will rely on Jamal Murray in Jokic’s absence. Murray is playing through injuries and will expect the younger players to step up for Tuesday’s home game.