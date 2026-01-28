Is Austin Reaves Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (Jan 28)

The Los Angeles Lakers will enter Rocket Arena on Wednesday to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both teams are sitting fifth in their respective conferences with 28-17 and 28-20 record, respectively. While both teams are doing well, the Lakers are going to run shorthanded, as clouds of uncertainty continue to hover around Austin Reaves.

Is Austin Reaves playing vs Cleveland Cavaliers tonight?

There was a series of confusing updates about the 27-year-old guard on Tuesday. First, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Reaves could return for the Lakers against the Cavaliers. However, he soon deleted the tweet, leaving the fans with many questions. Well, the doubts around AR’s availability came to an end as the NBA’s official injury report pronounced him out for Wednesday’s big night.

Austin Reaves is recovering from a grade 2 calf strain, which he sustained during the Christmas Day game vs. the Houston Rockets last December. The Lakers’ medical staff had informed that the star guard would miss 4 weeks of action and that they would re-evaluate him in late January.

Well, it looks like AR hasn’t fully recovered and, of course, the team won’t be risking further injury scares.

Before his injury, Reaves was averaging 26.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.3 apg, and had a 50.7 FG%. Meanwhile, the Purple and Gold have stayed competitive without Austin Reaves, yet the gap shows. The team sits at 12-9 overall and 9-7 since the injury. However, JJ Redick points beyond numbers. Reaves brings tempo, force, and constant rim pressure. Therefore, the offense flows cleaner and the physical edge rises with him active.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers

Austin Reaves won’t be the only star not suiting up for the Lakers, as the Los Angeles Lakers have sidelined forward Adou Thiero, who remains ruled out for a minimum of four weeks due to a right MCL injury. He has featured in 15 games this season. However, JJ Redick has limited his role in his rookie season. Thiero posts just over one point and one rebound per outing while logging under six minutes per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers face a mixed injury board ahead of Wednesday versus the Lakers. They have listed DeAndre Hunter as day-to-day and carry a probable tag with right knee soreness. The Cavs have also ruled out Darius Garland due to a toe issue. Meanwhile, Sam Merrill continues to manage a right-hand sprain, and the Cavaliers could keep him on the bench even though he carries a probable tag.

On the other hand, a calf injury will keep Evan Mobley out for at least one week. Luke Travers is day-to-day after logging four points on two of two shooting with three rebounds and one steal in six minutes during the 136-125 loss to Chicago. And Max Strus will miss at least four more weeks as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

Predicted starting lineup for Los Angeles Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Los Angeles Lakers Cleveland Cavaliers Luka Doncic Craig Porter Jr. Marcus Smart Donovan Mitchell Rui Hachimura Dean Wade LeBron James De’Andre Hunter/Nae’Qwan Tomlin Deandre Ayton Jarrett Allen

An interesting East vs West matchup is brewing on Wednesday. Now, let’s see who takes their 29th win home, the Lakers or the Cavs.