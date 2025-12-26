Is Bam Adebayo Playing Tonight? Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks Latest Injury Report (Dec 26)

The Miami Heat are going on the road, meeting the Atlanta Hawks for the first time this season. Both teams are breathing down each other’s necks in the Eastern Conference. Therefore, Friday’s matchup is more than a two-point lead over the other. It could open the Play-In door if you look at the bigger picture. However, there might be some trouble in Miami, with uncertainties surrounding Bam Adebayo.

The Heat listed Adebayo on the injury report with lower back soreness and marked him as day-to-day.

But Friday morning brought a concerning update. It appears that the 28-year-old big man is transitioning from possible to doubtful availability.

Heat beat writer Ira Winderman reported: Certainly sounds like no Adebayo (back) tonight vs. Hawks. Spoelstra today at shootaround, “I think if we handle it now, he’ll be fine. He’s pretty sore.”

Miami’s entire framework bends around its center, whose two-way influence anchors both schemes. Therefore, any absence raises concern. Early weeks showcased an elite attack, yet recent outings exposed cracks as rivals decoded the rhythm. In such a situation, if Adebayo misses the game, given that Tyler Herro is also out with a toe injury, the Miami Heat could fall apart before Atlanta.

In 24 games this season, Bam Adebayo has averaged 18.0 ppg, 9.5 reb, and 2.4 ast. He is the most important player for Erik Spoelstra’s strategies. But unfortunately, the lower back injury isn’t helping him. Therefore, what does the injury report and possible starting lineup look like for Miami?

Revised starting lineup for the Heat in Bam Adebayo’s absence

The Miami Heat‘s backcourt takes a hit early, with Tyler Herro sidelined by a right big toe bruise and Terry Rozier still away from team activities. At the same time, Keshad Johnson remains uncertain as they deal with illness. And now, the team has ruled out Bam Adebayo due to lower back soreness. However, optimism follows Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson. Furthermore, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Davion Mitchell, Dru Smith, and Kasparas Jakucionis are set to suit up while managing minor aches.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks step into the night, navigating a thin rotation. N’Faly Dante stays off the floor after tearing his right ACL, and Eli John Ndiaye remains unavailable while stationed in the G League. Meanwhile, Nikola Djurisic and Caleb Houstan carry uncertain status tied to similar assignments. Adding to the strain, Mouhamed Gueye nurses a right shoulder issue, while Kristaps Porzingis continues to sit as illness lingers.

Possible starting five:

Miami Heat Atlanta Hawks Davion Mitchell Trae Young Norman Powell Dyson Daniels Jaime Jaquez Jr. Zaccharie Risacher Andrew Wiggins Jalen Johnson Kel’el Ware Onyeka Okongwu

Friday night feels like a fork in the season. Therefore, uncertainty hangs heavier than the standings themselves. Miami arrives bruised, reshuffled, and searching for balance without its backbone. Meanwhile, Atlanta smells opportunity amid the chaos of its own. Transition moments will decide everything. One team adapts, the other unravels. In games like this, pressure writes the loudest chapters and exposes every crack.