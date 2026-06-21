Is Bronny James’ Girlfriend Pregnant? Fact Checking Viral Social Media Post

While LeBron James’ NBA future continues to be in the limelight, suddenly his son’s personal life became a topic of discussion. Bronny James and his relationship with longtime girlfriend Parker Whitfield have been well-known publicly. But social media was filled with posts that hinted that the Lakers star’s girlfriend was pregnant.

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The pair, who first met in high school, made their romance public in 2024 and have reportedly been together for several years. The parody NBA account @TheNBACentel posted an image of a man striking a resemblance to the 21-year-old Bronny and a woman viewing a sonogram. In fact, the caption deliberately was “Bronny 👀👀”, baiting followers into believing LeBron James’ son is expecting a child. But that’s not the case.

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The photo actually shows college football player Madox Sekyere and partner Karsyn announcing their own pregnancy with the caption, “Not our timing but the Lords… Baby coming Dec ‘26.”

The post from Centel gained 3.5 million views, and many initially thought that Bronny James’s girlfriend was actually pregnant. It’s not the first time that couple has been hit with such false claims. This is similar to debunked late-2025 rumors about Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield being pregnant, which her father publicly denied.

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This is a developing story