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Is Bronny James’ Girlfriend Pregnant? Fact Checking Viral Social Media Post

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Pranav Kotai

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Jun 20, 2026 | 11:26 PM EDT

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Is Bronny James’ Girlfriend Pregnant? Fact Checking Viral Social Media Post

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Pranav Kotai

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Jun 20, 2026 | 11:26 PM EDT

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While LeBron James’ NBA future continues to be in the limelight, suddenly his son’s personal life became a topic of discussion. Bronny James and his relationship with longtime girlfriend Parker Whitfield have been well-known publicly. But social media was filled with posts that hinted that the Lakers star’s girlfriend was pregnant.

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The pair, who first met in high school, made their romance public in 2024 and have reportedly been together for several years. The parody NBA account @TheNBACentel posted an image of a man striking a resemblance to the 21-year-old Bronny and a woman viewing a sonogram. In fact, the caption deliberately was “Bronny 👀👀”, baiting followers into believing LeBron James’ son is expecting a child. But that’s not the case.

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The photo actually shows college football player Madox Sekyere and partner Karsyn announcing their own pregnancy with the caption, “Not our timing but the Lords… Baby coming Dec ‘26.”

The post from Centel gained 3.5 million views, and many initially thought that Bronny James’s girlfriend was actually pregnant. It’s not the first time that couple has been hit with such false claims. This is similar to debunked late-2025 rumors about Bronny’s girlfriend Parker Whitfield being pregnant, which her father publicly denied.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an editor at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. Having previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His insightful coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav holds experience of skills in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from a reputed institute, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, proficiency in storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical abilities to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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