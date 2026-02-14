Is Bronny James Playing in the NBA Rising Stars Game 2026? Eligibility & Status Explained

The 2026 Castrol Rising Stars is one such event that will allow rookie and sophomore players to be a part of the All-Star grandeur. A total of 21 youngsters were selected and drafted into three teams, while another team consisting of the top G League stars will also take part under the stewardship of former NBA star Austin Rivers. Bronny James, an up-and-coming name, has been the subject of questions surrounding his participation in the event.

Is Bronny James eligible for the NBA Rising Stars Game in 2026?

Bronny James is in his sophomore year in the NBA and, therefore, eligible for the Rising Stars Game. However, he has been sparingly used by Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, and he is not among the top rookies and sophomores this season.

The young guard was assigned to the South Bay Lakers in the G League to secure more game time, something he wasn’t getting while sitting on the bench with the Lakers. Over two seasons, he has featured in 15 G League games (starting 14) and averaged 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, shooting 38.9% from deep.

Has Bronny James been selected for the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game?

The straight and short answer: No.

Bronny James has not been selected for the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Game, as he is not among the top rookies, sophomores, or G League players in the NBA right now. Interestingly, he was offered a spot in the Rising Stars Game in 2025, but declined the invitation, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes. LeBron James and his son also turned down a spot in the NBA skills competition at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and VJ Edgecombe were the headliners for their respective teams in 2026.

Imago Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Bronny James has appeared in only 29 NBA games this season, with one start, and averages slightly over 7 minutes per contest. His numbers are similar to his rookie season. Recently, rumors surfaced that the Lakers were cutting ties with the 21-year-old and making a move for a free agent to fill the final roster spot. However, for now, the 21-year-old guard’s focus has shifted to South Bay, where he has continued to develop in the G League.

How are players chosen for the NBA Rising Stars Game?

A total of 21 players, comprising NBA rookie and sophomore stars, were selected and later drafted by three honorary coaches in Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, and Vince Carter. Meanwhile, Austin Rivers has been named coach of the G League team.

Interestingly, Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg, who is the favorite to win the ROTY award, was drafted in the first round by Carmelo Anthony, whereas Charlotte Hornets star Kon Knueppel and Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe were the first-round draftees for Team T-Mac and Team Vince, respectively.

However, just ahead of the All-Star break, injury concerns forced minor tweaks. Cooper Flagg is unavailable for the game and has been replaced by Utah Jazz star Ace Bailey, whereas Alex Sarr and Ajay Mitchell will miss the game for Team T-Mac and will be replaced by Bub Carrington and Zaccharie Risacher. Lastly, for Team Vince, Cedric Coward is out, and he has been replaced by Carter Bryant.

Team Melo: Reed Sheppard (Houston Rockets), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs), Jeremiah Fears (New Orleans Pelicans), Donovan Clingan (Portland Trail Blazers), Collin Murray-Boyles (Toronto Raptors), and Ace Bailey (Utah Jazz).

Team T-Mac: Kon Knueppel (Charlotte Hornets), Kel’el Ware (Miami Heat), Tre Johnson (Washington Wizards), Jaylon Tyson (Cleveland Cavaliers), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Cam Spencer (Memphis Grizzlies), and Bub Carrington (Washington Wizards).

Team Vince: VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers), Derik Queen (New Orleans Pelicans), Kyshawn George (Washington Wizards), Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Egor Dёmin (Brooklyn Nets), Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies), and Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs).

Team Austin: Sean East II (Salt Lake City Stars), Ron Harper Jr. (Maine Celtics), Yanic Konan Niederhäuser (San Diego Clippers), Alijah Martin (Raptors 905), Tristen Newton (Rio Grande Valley Vipers), Yang Hansen (Rip City Remix), and Jahmir Young (Miami Heat).

How has Bronny James performed so far in the season?

Bronny James has not shown drastic improvement from his rookie season to his sophomore year in the NBA with the Lakers. He is averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assists while shooting 33.9% from the three-point line. To put it mildly, his playmaking and three-point shooting are nothing out of the ordinary, but he is useful as a defender who can hold his own at the perimeter and also in the low post.

Although the youngster showed glimpses against the Cleveland Cavaliers, most of his performances came when the game was already settled. Overall, his 7.3 minutes per game this season are only better than those of rookie star Adou Thiero, who has been out injured for a considerable amount of time. James has featured in four G League games this season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.