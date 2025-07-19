brand-logo
Is Bronny James Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Lakers Make Key Summer League Decisions Including Dalton Knecht

ByHarshita Saxena

Jul 18, 2025 | 11:02 PM EDT

Lakers Nation dropped a key update on Twitter, and it’s official—Bronny James and Dalton Knecht are done with Summer League. The tweet read, “No Bronny James or Dalton Knecht tonight against the Nuggets, so their Summer Leagues are done. That means fans won’t be seeing the two rookies suit up again in Vegas.

As for tonight’s summer league finale against Denver, the Lakers are rolling with a fresh lineup: “DJ Steward, DaJuan Gordon, Sam Mennenga, Cole Swider, Christian Koloko.” So if you were tuning in for Bronny or Knecht, this one’s all about the supporting cast stepping up under the spotlight.

(This is a developing story…) 

With Bronny and Knecht out, can the Lakers' supporting cast shine under the Vegas lights?

