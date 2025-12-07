Is Bronny James Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Lakers Starting Line-Up Update Amid LeBron James Injury

The Lakers are suiting up to face the 76ers on Sunday at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. They are heading into this game following a tough 126-105 loss against the Celtics, and with uncertainties around LeBron James’ availability, the only James that the fans may get to see in Philadelphia could be his son, Bronny James.

The Sixers are meanwhile on an upward curve with three consecutive wins heading into this game, and they will hope to use the home court advantage to their benefit as both teams meet for the first time this season.

Is Bronny James Playing Tonight vs 76ers?

Bronny James is available for this game, and after a confident seven-minute outing against the Celtics, the youngster is gradually growing into a rotation role for the Lakers. Even though Bronny is not going to start the game, he could be called into action from the bench.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) celebrates after making a three point basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.

He has time and again proven himself to be a useful piece for the Lakers, at least off the bench. It will be interesting to see the 21-year-old guard get more gametime if the situation permits. The Lakers are already in a precarious situation with veteran guard Marcus Smart already out of contention with a back issue. So there’s a possibility of Bronny James getting some of those minutes in his absence.

LeBron James Injury Update: What Happened to the Lakers Star?

LeBron James missed his 16th game of the season for the Lakers when he didn’t suit up for the game against the Celtics. However, before Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, the Akron Hammer, who is dealing with left foot arthritis in addition to his right sciatica issue, has been upgraded to probable status.

James’ absence from the lineup happened a game after his long-standing double-digit scoring games, which he has maintained for 1,297 games since 2007, came to an end against Toronto. He had a golden opportunity to maintain that streak in the final few seconds, but he found Rui Hachimura in the corner, who drained a three-pointer, guiding the Lakers to victory.

“It’s called old,” James said following the Lakers’ 125-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns earlier this month when he was asked about his foot injury. “You just wake up with s–t that you didn’t have the night before.”

The Lakers coach dropped a subtle hint about LeBron James’ availability against the Philadelphia 76ers. “The hope for all the guys would be that they’re available Sunday,” Redick said after their recent loss against the Celtics. “That’s the hope for everybody.”

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Based on the injury information around both sides, here’s our predicted lineups:

LA Lakers Philadelphia 76ers Austin Reeves Tyrese Maxey LeBron James* Dominik Barlow Rui Hachimura Joel Embiid Luka Doncic Quentin Grimes DeAndre Ayton VJ Edgecombe

It will be interesting to see if LeBron James eventually starts against Philadelphia or not, but with Luka Doncic’s availability confirmed and Austin Reeves looking in sublime form, the Lakers will start as favourites.

How Many Minutes Has Bronny James Been Playing Recently?

Since becoming the 55th overall draft pick in 2024, Bronny James has gradually improved his performance for the Purple and Gold. The young guard played 27 games in total last season, averaging 2.3 points from 6.7 minutes per game.

His average minutes per game have improved this season to 9.5 minutes across 13 games. However, his scoring average remains at 2.0 points per game.

Bronny James featured for seven minutes against the Celtics in the fourth quarter and showcased his skills with a thunderous dunk and an expert three-pointer from deep. He finished with five points, a solitary assist, and a steal.