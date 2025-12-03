Is Chris Paul Retiring From NBA After Clippers Sent Him Home?

In a move that stunned the NBA world, the Los Angeles Clippers have decided to part ways with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. And when we say “part ways,” we mean literally, as the franchise sent the Point God home in the middle of their five-game road trip. It’s safe to say nobody saw this coming, not even Chris Paul himself. So, how did this happen even though it remains a developing story?

Why did the LA Clippers decide to part ways with Chris Paul?

“We are parting ways with Chris, and he will no longer be with the team. We will work with him on the next step of his career,” Lawrence Frank, basketball president of the LA Clippers, said in his statement. “Chris is a legendary Clipper who has had a historic career. I want to make one thing very clear. No one is blaming Chris for our underperformance. I accept responsibility for the record we have right now.”

Although Frank emphasized that the franchise’s dreadful start wasn’t the reason they were letting go of the veteran guard, it’s hard not to read between the lines here. Currently, the Clippers are 5-16, and their playoff dreams are dimming. While not much of it has had to do with CP3, it seems the front office wanted to make him the scapegoat.

If that’s the internal belief, that doesn’t seem fair. After all, the veteran is only on a minimal one-year, $3.6 million contract. And the only reason he joined the organization was to be closer to his family for this last ride in the NBA. Now, he’s been sent home, and everyone is left wondering whether his 15-minute stint against the Heat was his final action on the court. Was it?

Is Chris Paul retiring immediately from the NBA after being sent home?

Well, the Point God had already announced that the 2025-26 season, his 21st in the league, would be his last. However, nobody would’ve even imagined that we’d be seeing him sent home after just 21 games into the season. And there are still a lot of question marks around this entire situation. More so because of the emotional message Chris Paul posted on Instagram.

Imago Oct 15, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) celebrates with teammates after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

“Just Found Out I’m Being Sent Home ✌🏾,” Paul wrote.

CP too didn’t see this coming. It also looks like the 40-year-old isn’t waving goodbye to the NBA just yet. After all, having given so much to this game and to the league, it’s only right that he gets to complete his farewell tour, maybe not the way he would’ve intended, but still finish what he started.

Additionally, the Clippers haven’t technically waived Paul. The point guard could be moved when he becomes trade-eligible on December 15th. As expected, this news will put a lot of NBA teams on high alert, who are looking for a seasoned guard, and who knows? Maybe CP3 might just go somewhere where he gets a much more active role on the roster.

What’s next for Chris Paul? Which teams can the Point God join next?

While the LA Clippers figure out their options, Chris Paul will weigh his. Several teams will be interested in the 12-time All-Star, who is on a one-year contract. Several rumors have linked the 40-year-old with teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers, and even his former team, the Houston Rockets.

Well, a move to the Thunder would surely mean a lot, given that he played a key role in mentoring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during his brief stint with the franchise. Meanwhile, moving to Los Angeles and Houston also looks like great options. However, whether those teams would actually require Chris Paul’s services could be hugely debatable.

Imago Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Yeah, the Rockets do need a point guard, given that Fred VanVleet is out for the season with an injury, but Paul isn’t exactly a starting player anymore. This season, he’s averaging 2.9 points only, along with 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Those are not exactly starting point guard numbers, especially when a team’s aiming for the championship.

Meanwhile, teams like the Dallas Mavericks could use someone like Chris Paul. They are anyway struggling big time at the guard position and don’t have too many options. So, CP3 could provide them with the stability, at least for a while, until Kyrie Irving returns. Nonetheless, these are mere speculations for now, as the world awaits to hear from Paul himself what’s next for him in the NBA.