Is Chris Paul Signing With the Lakers? Front Office Makes Final Decision on Veteran Amid Austin Reaves Injury

The LA Clippers abruptly waived Chris Paul on December 3. Since then, the veteran point guard has been wandering around the league without a jersey to put on. You will catch up sitting courtside, cheering for his peers. Meanwhile, rumors have linked the 40-year-old strongly with two teams since the fateful day. The Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

But on Saturday, the NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line informed that the Lakers won’t pursue CP3. And the Rockets “aren’t really weighing changes.” The insider also clarified that many have told him not to expect Rob Pelinka to pursue one of the league’s greatest point guards.

Even with the 40-year-old’s long-known wish to stay near his Los Angeles-rooted family, league voices insist the purple and gold have zero interest midseason. Years of speculation linking him to Hollywood refuse to fade. Still, the front office remains firm. Their roster strategy since the summer has leaned deliberately younger, prioritizing talent under 30 to address gaps.

Imago Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Naturally, chatter returned about gifting LeBron James’ closest ally a storybook farewell with an iconic banner behind him. His modest salary of under $4 million only fueled the buzz. Yet reality cuts through romance. The organization sees no upside. For the second half of the campaign, the door stays closed on adding the future Hall of Famer.

Moreover, to separate, the Clippers must release him while honoring a $3.6 million payout, negotiate an exit, or find a trade partner. Meanwhile, the legendary floor general logged 16 appearances, posting 2.9 points, 1.8 boards, and 3.3 dimes. Chris Paul‘s resume boasts 12 All-Star nods, 9 defensive selections, 11 elite teams, top-75 status, and an eventual Hall of Fame call. Therefore, intrigue lingers about another appearance, even as retirement looms after this campaign.

To be fair, the Lakers have a bigger problem before them. And that is Austin Reaves’ injury. Sure, having someone as experienced as CP3 on the team seems enticing. But the current roster in hand, especially with AR out, will require some shake-up.

Keeping aside Chris Paul, Austin Reaves is the Lakers’ greater concern

Austin Reaves was lighting up the stat sheet with a career year for the Lakers, but fans will have to wait before seeing him back in action. The guard exited Christmas Day’s game against Houston after aggravating a left calf strain. Friday’s MRI confirmed a Grade 2 injury, sidelining him for at least four weeks and cutting short his return after only a game and a half.

This blow hits hard for both Reaves and the Lakers. Averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, his absence leaves a massive void. A contract year and potential All-Star nod now hang in limbo. With NBA awards requiring 65 games, missing over half of the next month’s 15 contests makes health the priority above accolades or team outcomes.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers’ season suddenly feels like a high-stakes chess game with missing pieces. While Chris Paul drifts in doubts, teasing dreams of a Hollywood farewell, Austin Reaves’ injury slams the brakes on their momentum. The team now faces a delicate balancing act, prioritizing recovery and resilience. Simply put, sometimes the biggest battles happen off the court.