Is Christian Braun Dating Sydney Sweeney? Fact-Checking Viral Rumor About Nuggets Star

Did a viral social media moment just spark the NBA’s newest celebrity dating rumor? Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun has found himself at the center of online speculation after fans began linking him to Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, setting social media abuzz with theories and screenshots.

While Braun has been sidelined with an ankle injury since November, his name has remained firmly in the spotlight — not for his on-court return, but for a rumored off-court connection that has captured the internet’s attention. As curiosity grows around the alleged link between the rising NBA guard and the Euphoria actress, fans are scrambling to separate fact from fiction.

How Did the Christian Braun–Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumor Start?

The dating rumours linking Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun with Sydney Sweeney caught fire when an Instagram fan account named Durant made a post accompanied by an AI-generated image of the two personalities.

“Sydney Sweeney & Nuggets 24-year-old rising star guard Christian Braun are rumoured to be dating,” the IG post captioned.

"Sydney Sweeney & Nuggets 24-year-old rising star guard Christian Braun are rumoured to be dating," the IG post captioned.

The Instagram user claimed that, considering Sweeney’s recent breakup with her fiancé, there are multiple dating rumours about her on the internet. He connected the dots with Braun and Sweeney’s political inclinations, as both support the Republicans.

With everything said, the aforementioned Instagram account is notorious for posting rumours and baseless stories about NBA superstars, and this one looks no different.

He has done it earlier when he sparked dating rumours between Golden State Warriors superstar Jimmy Butler and Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish a few days ago,

What Do We Know About Christian Braun and Sydney Sweeney’s Personal Lives?

Christian Braun is one player who keeps his personal life out of the limelight. According to reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone. Last year in September, there were rumours of the 24-year-old guard dating Nashville-based social media influencer Gia Duddy.

It all started with a viral video in which Duddy was allegedly wearing a sweatshirt similar to the one Braun had worn earlier. The claims didn’t stop, as Duddy’s video featured a WWE Championship belt, one similar to Braun’s, which he had shown off during the Nuggets’ Championship parade. While there were other hints as well, none of them confirmed the rumours.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney’s dating life has been of great public interest. She has been linked with several of her co-stars. However, it was Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino who was her confirmed first connection.

The duo started dating in 2018 and were engaged in March 2022. However, they mutually broke up earlier this year, bringing an end to their seven-year relationship.

Imago Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) dribbles the ball up court against Phoenix Suns guard Monte Morris (23) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

However, recent rumours suggest that the Eurphoria actress is dating former music executive Scooter Braun, and sources close to the duo have confirmed the bond. But neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

Recently, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport romantically linked Sydney Sweeney with US soccer team captain Christian Pulisic. The American soccer star who currently plies his trade for AC Milan in Serie A, duly rejected such rumours.

Fact-Check Verdict — Is the Dating Rumor True?

For now, the claim of Christian Braun dating Sydney Sweeney sounds completely baseless until it is confirmed by either of the two. The Instagram user who sparked the rumours is known for spreading fake news.

Moreover, it feels like a hilarious take on Sweeney’s recent dating rumours around Christian Pulisic and Scooter Braun.

The user sparked a new rumour by joining the names of the two personalities, which surprisingly happens to be Nuggets star Christian Braun.