Is Cooper Flagg Participating in the NBA Dunk Contest? Mavs Rookie Hints All-Star Weekend Plan

The Slam Dunk Contest is one of the NBA’s most well-known festivities during the All-Star Weekend. Many rookies usually participate in the event, and now, with one of the most highly-touted rookies in years, fans naturally wonder if Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg intends to join the event.

“See, I don’t know if I can really compete,” Flagg told reporters who asked him about potentially joining the event. “I’m more of an in-game dunker, so, never say never, but I don’t know if I can really compete.”

Flagg has had some of the most stunning dunks of the season so far, including a fastbreak jam, and just days ago, a poster slam on Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham. Over his college career too, he had some fabulous dunks, so it is a bit surprising that he doesn’t consider himself able to compete against the league’s other stars.

That wasn’t the only event Flagg talked about. He was also asked about potentially joining the three-point shootout,