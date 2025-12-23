Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? Mavericks vs Nuggets Latest Injury Report (Dec 23)

On Tuesday, the NBA will be in motion with fourteen games waiting to unfold. Yet all eyes will turn towards American Airlines Center. Why? Well, how could you look away when the Dallas Mavericks face the Denver Nuggets? Impossible. Moreover, both teams will be banking on their talisman, Cooper Flagg and Nikola Jokic, respectively. However, the question is: Will the Mavs rookie play the crucial game and bag the twelfth win of the season?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Nuggets arrive roaring at 21-7, while the Mavericks stumble in at 11-19. Therefore, this mid-window clash feels like a crossroads. Denver, sitting third in the West, is looking to flex control behind its rhythm and confidence. Meanwhile, Dallas, the Western Conference’s 11th soldier, is searching for answers and belief. Therefore, Cooper’s presence would be crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against the Nuggets?

Cooper Flagg is available to play on Tuesday against the Nuggets. Despite the nagging back contusion, the 18-year-old rookie will suit up for the Dallas Mavericks. Through 30 games, Flagg has averaged 18.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 asg, with a 47.8 FG%.

Despite converting only 24.2% of his three-point attempts, Cooper Flagg thrives where it matters most. He finishes at an elite 77.5% at the rim and remains deadly from the midrange, knocking down 53.3% of his looks from 10-16 feet.

Imago Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) laughs during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Moreover, his impact stretches beyond scoring, as his 13.3% defensive rebounding rate ranks in the 89th percentile. On ball, he also creates consistently, generating 2.0 potential assists per minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the No.1 draft pick also played a career-high 42-point game against the Utah Jazz on Dec 15. He continues to prove why he was the top choice in the league this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets injury report

While both teams desperately chase their next win, player availability becomes even more crucial. Now that we know Cooper Flagg will be playing for the Dallas Mavericks, let’s examine the situation with the Nuggets’ squad. And also, let’s dive deeper into the Mavs’ squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas enters Tuesday juggling uncertainty across the roster. Brandon Williams remains day-to-day after suffering a right ankle sprain, showing optimism but lacking clarity on his availability. Meanwhile, Max Christie continues to battle illness. Dereck Lively II is sidelined for the year after right foot surgery. And Kyrie Irving (knee) remains out indefinitely. Adding to the blow, Dante Exum is officially ruled out for the season following knee surgery.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are also entering the night carrying a quiet but notable injury cloud. Tamar Bates remains sidelined with a foot issue and will face a lengthy wait, as his reevaluation sits twelve weeks away. Meanwhile, Christian Braun continues his ankle recovery, limited to light side work during practice. Adding to the concern, Aaron Gordon stays out with a hamstring injury and remains unlikely to return before Christmas, testing Denver’s depth and patience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted starting lineup for Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Based on the current injury report, here is the predicted starting five for both teams:

Dallas Mavericks Denver Nuggets RJ Nembhard Jr. Jamal Murray Naji Marshall Cameron Johnson Cooper Flagg Spencer Jones P.J. Washington Peyton Watson Anthony Davis Nikola Jokic

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, AAC will witness a thrilling matchup on Tuesday. A Cooper Flagg vs. Nikola Jokic face-off awaits. And only time will tell who will emerge victorious.