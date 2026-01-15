Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Latest Injury Report (Jan 16)

Both the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz are struggling for momentum. The Mavs desperately need some momentum when they take on the 14-26 Jazz. They have won just three of their last seven. But heading into tonight’s game, the entire focus is on their lengthy injury report that might spoil what could have been a convincing win.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are already out. Now, Cooper Flagg is possibly on the list of stars who could be out for the Mavericks. The ROTY frontrunner picked up an ankle injury in the loss against the Denver Nuggets. Are the Mavericks willing to take a chance on Flagg on the backend of a back-to-back?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Cooper Flagg playing against the Utah Jazz?

Cooper Flagg appeared to have rolled his ankle while defending against the Nuggets’ Payton Watson. He hobbled to the locker room, where the team decided to rest him for the remainder of the night. As things stand, Flagg is listed as questionable to play against the Utah Jazz. Speaking about the ailment, head coach Jason Kidd wanted to avoid risks.

“He stepped on someone’s foot. Last game, he twisted his ankle, too. We decided to hold him (out) for the second half,” he told reporters.

The Mavericks could be troubled if Cooper Flagg misses tonight’s contest. He’s averaged 18.8 points through 40 games this season. At the same time, it’s practical to give Flagg some time to recover from having rolled his ankle in consecutive games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mavericks vs Jazz injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Kyrie Irving – Out (ACL rehab)

Anthony Davis – Out (Hand)

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Gafford – Questionable (Right ankle sprain)

Max Christie – Questionable (Ilness)

Cooper Flagg – Questionable (Ankle)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dereck Lively II – Out for the season

Dante Exum – Out for the season

ADVERTISEMENT

Utah Jazz injury report

Lauri Markkanen – Questionable (Illness)

George Niang – Out (Foot)

Walker Kessler – Out for the season (Shoulder surgery)

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted starting lineups for Mavericks vs Jazz