Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight? Mavericks vs Nets Latest Injury Report (Feb 24)

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 12th-seeded Dallas Mavericks (20-26 in the West) are on the road tonight as they take on the struggling Brooklyn Nets (15-41 in the East). The Nets will look to end their four-game losing streak and put on a show for their fans at home. Meanwhile, the Mavs coach will be without rookie starlet Cooper Flagg as he steps up recovery on a foot injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight Against the Nets?

Flagg, who is the bookmaker’s favorite for ROY, will miss his fourth straight game for Dallas tonight. The former Duke Blue Devil is ruled out with a left midfoot sprain issue sustained in the 120-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Feb 10. The 19-year-old was pictured practicing earlier this week, and there were hopes that he would get some minutes against Brooklyn.

However, the latest injury updates indicate that he will be rested as the Mavs protect their prized asset. Flagg has been one of the more durable high-usage rookies this year, with only minor ankle and foot issues interrupting an otherwise full campaign. This will be the eighth game that he misses due to injury in what is turning out to be a stellar debut season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Newport-born hooper is averaging 20.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 4.1 APG across 49 games this campaign. He remains the leading candidate for ROY alongside Charlotte Hornets’ Kon Knueppel.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report for (Feb 24)

The Mavs are anticipated to be strong favorites to win on the road against Brooklyn, even with Kyrie Irving (out for the season) and Flagg unavailable. Despite a “right ankle niggle” that has him listed as questionable, the sizable Daniel Gafford is projected to see action tonight. It’s unclear if Moussa Cisse and Ryan Nembhard will play due to their G-League obligations, as they are both listed as doubtful.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nets do not have any injuries on their roster. However, the likes of Tyson Etienne, Chaney Johnson, E.J. Liddell, Josh Minott and Ben Saraf are all ruled out due to G-League commitments as part of their two-way contracts.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – Doubtful (G-League two-way)

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper Flagg – Out (Injury/Illness-Left midfoot; Sprain)

Daniel Gafford – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right ankle; Injury management)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyrie Irving – Out (Injury/Illness-Left knee; Surgery)

Miles Kelly – Probable (G-League two-way)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dereck Lively II – Out (Injury/Illness-Right foot; Surgery)

Caleb Martin – Probable (Injury/Illness-Left ankle; Sprain)

Ryan Nembhard – Doubtful (G-League two-way)

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Tyson Etienne – Out (G-League two-way)

Chaney Johnson – Out (G-League two-way)

E.J. Lidelle – Out (G-League two-way)

Josh Minott – Out (G-League two-way)

Ben Saraf – Out (G-League two-way)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Mavericks vs Nets

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up at tip-off tonight at the Barclays Center in New York.

Dallas Mavericks Brooklyn Nets Khris Middleton Nolan Traore PJ Washington Egor Demin Naji Marshall Michael Porter Jr. Marvin Bagley III Nic Claxton Max Christie Noah Clowney

Coach Kidd will rely heavily on veteran Khris Middleton to lead on offence, just as he did in the 130-134 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Middleton dropped 25 points alongside PJ Washington (23 points) as the Mavs ended their losing run. Expect the experienced Klay Thompson and guard Brandon Williams to also get some minutes tonight as Dallas rotates their roster.

For the home team, Spanish coach Jordi Fernández will rely heavily on the core of Michael Porter Jr., Egor Demin, Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney. The quartet did okay against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday but succumbed to a 104-115 loss on the road. Nets fans will hope their team can step up and end their losing streak to upset the Mavs on Tuesday.