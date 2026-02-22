Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Latest Injury Report on Mavericks Star (Feb 22)

Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks have given up on this season as they are going through a 10-game losing streak, with their most recent defeat coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. However, they will look to have a fresh start when they hit the road to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With Anthony Davis already traded and Kyrie Irving ruled out for the season, the Mavs are reliant on rookie star Cooper Flagg to be the difference for them in the upcoming games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Overall, the Mavericks started the season with the intention of contending for the Championship and going deep in the postseason. But all of that is now history, as they have suffered 10 consecutive defeats heading into this game. They are 12th in the Western Conference with an underwhelming 19-36 record. On the other hand, the Indiana Pacers aren’t in any better condition. They are 15th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-42 record. The Pacers have lost the last two games heading into this one at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against the Pacers?

Unfortunately, Cooper Flagg is all set to miss his third game in a row due to a left foot sprain. He has already been declared unavailable in the injury report ahead of his trip to Indianapolis. While he is only a rookie, the Mavericks have been extremely reliant on him this season. With AD getting traded and Kyrie out for the season, Flagg has been the main man for them, albeit in his rookie season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) laughs during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The former Duke graduate adapted to the NBA with aplomb. He is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc. However, his numbers are even more enviable in the last 10 games, averaging 29.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 40% from the three.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Flagg has faced the Pacers once earlier this season, and he finished the night with a productive double-double. He recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a block. The Mavericks actually won that game 107-105 courtesy of the youngster’s heroics. So this indicates how big a miss this would be for the Mavericks on their away trip.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report for February 22

ADVERTISEMENT

With Cooper Flagg out injured, the Dallas Mavericks are now extremely shorthanded, but they still have more names on the injury list. At the same time, the Indiana Pacers also have their fair share of injury concerns. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports ahead of Sunday’s game.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Cooper Flagg is easily the biggest absence as he continues to recover from his left foot sprain and will miss this away game against the Pacers. Apart from him, there are multiple players listed in the injury report. Daniel Gafford is questionable for this game due to right ankle injury management. Similarly, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Max Christie (ankle) are also listed as questionable for this away trip. All of them could eventually suit up for the Mavs if they feel better closer to tip-off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than them, the Mavericks have a couple of long-term absentees, which include Dereck Lively II, who has successfully undergone foot surgery, and the other is Kyrie Irving, who is recovering from his knee injury. Both players will miss the remainder of the ongoing season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

The Indiana Pacers also have a long injury list ahead of Sunday’s home game. One of their biggest setbacks is Pascal Siakam being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. But given the situation of the roster, he may have to suit up. Other players who are listed as questionable include: Andrew Nembhard (back), Micah Potter (ankle), TJ McConnell (hamstring), and Kam Jones (lower back soreness).

ADVERTISEMENT

There are several players unavailable for this game as well, which include newly traded star Ivica Zubac, who will still take a few weeks to get back to full fitness. Obi Toppin is also out with a foot injury. Meanwhile, the likes of Johnny Furphy and Tyrese Haliburton are out of the season with their respective issues.

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineup

Considering the crowded injury reports for both teams, here’s how they could line up for Sunday afternoon’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallas Mavericks Indiana Pacers PJ Washington Pascal Siakam Khris Middleton Ben Sheppard Daniel Gafford* Jay Huff Tyus Jones Kam Jones Naji Marshall TJ McConnell

This is a tough game to predict as both teams are struggling in form and also with injuries. With Cooper Flagg unavailable, the Mavericks are extremely vulnerable, whereas there’s also uncertainty around Pascal Siakam’s participation for the Pacers.

So there’s no clear favorite, but given the form, the Pacers are at home, and that could be a slight advantage for them over the Mavericks, who have lost their last 10 games. If the visitors want to return to winning ways, Daniel Gafford will have to suit up. Alongside this, they also need a big game from players like Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson.