Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight vs. Lakers? Mavericks Injury Report in Summer League 2025

The NBA Summer League might just be an offseason exhibition, but tonight in Las Vegas, it’s anything but casual. When the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers tip off at a buzzing Thomas & Mack Center, it won’t just be about rising stars and long-shot rookies. Rather, it’ll be about one of the most hyped debuts in recent memory. Cooper Flagg…the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the name that’s been dominating basketball conversations since high school. He is expected to make his unofficial pro debut for the Mavericks. On the other end? Bronny James, son of LeBron, and already a media magnet in his own right.

Flagg’s final college season ended with a bit of a scare. The Duke phenom went down with a left ankle sprain during the Blue Devils’ ACC tournament quarterfinal win over Georgia Tech on March 13. He didn’t return that game, but was later spotted in a wheelchair. Flagg sat out the remainder of Duke’s run through the ACC tournament.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer assured reporters that X-rays were negative, and Flagg himself later added that he was “pain-free” and had gone through full practices leading up to Duke’s NCAA Tournament opener. He eventually returned and led Duke all the way to the Final Four, capping off a college season where he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks. Still, the ankle injury created an air of mystery entering Summer League week. Would Flagg be eased in?

However, that cloud of uncertainty cleared as the week progressed in Las Vegas. After multiple practices Cooper Flagg will play tonight injury free in his highly anticipated debut against the Lakers. Broghamer hinted at the plan earlier this week: “We’ll take it day by day… Once we get out to Vegas, (we’ll) kind of figure out the schedule and see how he does starting with the Lakers and then kind of go from there.”

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Houston at Duke Apr 5, 2025 San Antonio, TX, USA Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg 2 shoots a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the semifinals of the men s Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. San Antonio Alamodome TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBobxDonnanx 20250405_jcd_sd2_0303

Flagg’s energy has been off the charts since arriving. “He’s one of the first guys in the gym,” Broghamer said. “We had to make him sit down on the Fourth of July just because he wanted to be here working already.” From the fans to scouts to Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd himself…everyone wants to see what Flagg will bring to the table tonight. And from what we’ve heard, he’s more than ready to go.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks’ Summer League roster isn’t short on intrigue. Alongside Flagg is a crew of international prospects, returning players, and undrafted talents all chasing their NBA dreams. While Flagg will, deservedly, get most of the spotlight, there’s more to watch tonight and throughout the Mavs’ Vegas slate.

The Mavs Summer League roster beyond just Flagg

Players like Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard, a V.A.L.U.E. darling, Pepperdine’s Maxwell Lewis, and Auburn sharpshooter Miles Kelly give Dallas some serious upside beyond just the No. 1 pick. There’s even a 7-foot-5 defensive monster in Jamarion Sharp, tailor-made for Summer League highlight reels. Here’s the Dallas Mavericks’s Summer League roster:

Player Position College / Team Cooper Flagg F Duke Ryan Nembhard G Gonzaga Miles Kelly G Auburn Maxwell Lewis F Pepperdine Melvin Ajinca F France Nolan Hickman G Gonzaga Zhuric Phelps G Texas A&M Matthew Cleveland G/F Miami Matt Cross F SMU Gabe McGlothan F Grand Canyon Moussa Cissé C Memphis Obinna Anochili-Killen F Marshall Jaylin Williams F Auburn Jamarion Sharp C Ole Miss Aliou Diarra C APR Jordan Hall F St. Joseph’s

The Mavericks will be coached by Josh Broghamer, backed by assistants including Jordan Sears, Max Hooper, and Shannan Lum. The stakes may be low on the scoreboard, but for a basketball world itching to see its next great superstar, tonight’s Summer League opener feels like something more. Cooper Flagg isn’t just here to be a nice story. He’s here to prove he belongs.

The Thomas & Mack Center is expected to be packed, with ticket prices skyrocketing, up to $3,000 courtside, and fewer than one percent still available for secondary markets. ESPN’s got the national broadcast. Bronny’s on the other side. And Cooper Flagg is stepping into the spotlight for the first time in Mavericks blue. There’s no more mystery. No more “will he or won’t he.”