Is Cooper Flagg Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Latest Injury Report on Mavericks Star (Feb 20)

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks for the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks for the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The NBA resumes from the All-Star break with an intriguing clash. The Dallas Mavericks are on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas enters this clash riding a devastating nine-game losing streak. This is the longest skid the franchise has had since January 1998. Meanwhile, the Wolves are among the top-seeded teams in the Western Conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, as you’d expect, this will be an uphill battle for the Texas-based team. In fact, it could go even worse for the Mavs, with injury concerns surrounding their entire roster, especially their rookie superstar Cooper Flagg, who is expected to play a huge role tonight inside the Target Center. So, will the Rookie of the Year contender make the cut?

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Cooper Flagg playing tonight against the Timberwolves?

No, unfortunately, the Mavericks will have to play tonight’s game without Cooper Flagg. Reports indicate that the 19-year-old will miss tonight’s game, as he continues to deal with a mid-foot sprain. Flagg missed his team’s clash with the Los Angeles Lakers for the same reason before the All-Star break. In total, Friday’s game will be his sixth missed game of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) grabs his ankle as he falls to the floor during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Obviously, this is a huge blow for Dallas, which has already been struggling with injuries. The former Duke standout has been stellar in his first season in the league. He’s averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting a terrific 48.2 percent from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

So, not having him on the court will be daunting for the storied franchise, especially with them being in dire need of a win tonight to snap their losing streak. Still, the positive news is that despite him not being fit tonight, Cooper Flagg is expected to make a comeback soon. That should be encouraging for Dallas, as they continue to be hard hit with injuries this season.

The Timberwolves vs the Mavericks injury reports for February 20th

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are all the latest updates on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Dallas Mavericks injury report

Well, Cooper Flagg isn’t the only one who will be on the sidelines for the Mavs. Big names such as Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and a few others will join him on the bench. Irving has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury. Lively II will also miss this game, as he only recently underwent surgery to repair his right foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Daniel Gafford will also not be suiting up tonight. The big man is questionable for this game because of an ankle injury. However, that’s not it. Max Christie is also doubtful because of a left ankle sprain. Lastly, similar to Christie, Caleb Martin is also dealing with an ankle problem and will be questionable because of the same issue for tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

As for the Timberwolves, contrary to the Mavericks, they do not have any injuries on their roster. This means Minnesota will enter the Target Center tonight with a fully healthy roster. While this is great news for Anthony Edwards and Co., it’s heartbreaking for Dallas, which is already struggling massively thus far in the campaign. That said, with the with their full roster available, how will Minnesota’s starting five look?

ADVERTISEMENT

Predicted lineups for the Timberwolves vs the Mavericks

Here’s how the Dallas Mavericks could start without Cooper Flagg:

Position Player PG Brandon Williams SG Max Christie (probable) SF Klay Thompson PF P.J. Washington C Marvin Bagley III

And here’s how the Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting five could look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player PG Donte DiVincenzo SG Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels PF Julius Randle C Rudy Gobert

That’s how both teams could enter this clash. And after looking at that, it’s safe to say that the Timberwolves will be heavy favorites for tonight’s game. They already boast a much better record than their opponents tonight and will also have a home advantage. Still, you never know, even without Cooper Flagg, Dallas might pull an upset tonight, as we await the tip-off in Minneapolis.