Is Dalton Knecht Dating Love Island’s Liv Walker? Investigating the Viral Claims

Dalton Knecht’s name has been buzzing ever since he was picked 17th overall in the NBA Draft 2024—and honestly, it’s not hard to see why. In his lone season at Tennessee (2023-24), he averaged 21.7 points on 45.8% shooting from the field, 39.7% from three, and 77.2% from the line, along with 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 36 starts. Now that he’s in the league, all eyes are on whether he can bring that same fire to the pros. And while he’s been knocking down shots in Summer League, let’s be real—fans aren’t just asking how he plays. They’re wondering who he’s with.

So, Love Island USA might be over, but the drama’s just getting started on Love Island: Beyond the Villa. And if there’s one thing this spinoff loves to do, it’s spill the tea on who’s dating who. Case in point? Olivia “Liv” Walker had fans leaning in when she opened up about her love life in the premiere. The moment she mentioned the word “athlete,” the internet lit up with guesses.

Liv Walker might’ve left Love Island USA season 6 without a man, but she didn’t stay single for long. On the new spinoff, Liv dropped just enough hints to send fans into detective mode. When Kaylor Martin casually mentioned Liv was “talking to this guy, this athlete,” everyone’s ears perked up. Liv confirmed it herself in a confessional, saying, “I am seeing someone, but it’s early days. If it all goes well, you will find out, but until then, pray and wish it the best.”

She’s definitely not rushing into the spotlight with this one, though. In an interview with Extra on July 10, Liv said, “I like to keep it private to start and, like, build the relationship together before I bring it out into the public.” But if you’re thinking she’s just being coy—think again. “I love him, like he’s a great guy, so everyone will find out soon,” she added. And get this—most of her Beyond the Villa castmates have already met him… and approved.

So yeah, it’s looking pretty serious. And now? Most fans are convinced that the athlete is none other than NBA rookie Dalton Knecht—and honestly, the clues are piling up fast. Or at least, that’s what our online detectives have compiled.

Investigating the clues behind the rumored romance of Dalton Knecht

It all started when a Deuxmoi tipster anonymously claimed Liv is seeing the L.A. Lakers rookie. Now, we know Deuxmoi rumors can be hit or miss, but this one has people seriously intrigued. Why? Because it turns out Liv may have dropped a hint months ago. Back in March, she posted a TikTok that many believe was a not-so-subtle nod to her crush on Dalton. And while Dalton hasn’t made any TikToks about Liv, he does follow her on Instagram. Coincidence? Maybe. But the internet doesn’t believe in coincidences.

Before this rumored connection, Liv had already sparked relationship buzz when she was linked to Jacob Toppin, a forward for the Atlanta Hawks. She posted a video with him that was quickly deleted—but not before fans grabbed screenshots. Then came the internet sleuthing: matching nails in Liv’s and Toppin’s posts, clips of them together, and plenty of side-by-side analysis. It was never officially confirmed, but the online buzz made it clear that fans were already watching her love life closely. So when Dalton’s name came up, it wasn’t out of nowhere—it was just the next chapter.

via Imago Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) gestures to a teammate after scoring against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Now, with all eyes on Dalton, Liv’s recent comments have only added to the speculation, though nothing has been confirmed by her or Dalton. While Dalton’s busy navigating his future with the Lakers, Liv is making noise elsewhere: “He’s such a great guy and everything’s going well, but I’m not hiding it from anyone. I’m just building it. It’s early. Putting it between us, and then I can’t wait to share it with everyone else.”

She also explained, “I also signed up for this, and I never expect someone to put their life [out there]… I wanna see where their head’s at and stuff, but at the moment, we’re just building what we have and making it good.” So yes, fans are piecing it together—but for now, it’s still just a rumor.