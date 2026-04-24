Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Blazers Star’s Return Update Amid NBA Playoffs

Damian Lillard last stepped onto the court on April 27, 2025, a moment that now feels frozen in time. In Game 4 of the first round against the Indiana Pacers, everything changed within seconds. Midway through the first quarter, the then-Milwaukee Bucks star collapsed, clutching his left lower leg. The silence said it all. It carried the unmistakable weight of an Achilles tear.

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The Bucks exited the postseason, and soon Dame also left after the front office waived him. They even stretched the remaining $113 million on his contract over the next five seasons. Well, the past, precisely, the Achilles tendon tear, had a lasting impact on his presence off the court during the 2025-26 season.

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Now, back with the Portland Trail Blazers, the 35-year-old is waiting for his moment to put on the jersey he had worn for 11 years before moving to Milwaukee. Well, the Trail Blazers are 1-1 against the San Antonio Spurs in their first playoff appearance in 5 years. And therefore, the biggest question is: Will Damian Lillard return for Game 3 against the Spurs after missing the entire season?

Is Damian Lillard suiting up tonight?

Earlier this week, the Blazers stirred intrigue with a clip of Lillard getting shots up in San Antonio, paired with that telling eyes emoji. It felt deliberate, almost like a quiet signal. But was it just playful misdirection, or a hint at something real building behind the scenes? “He’s working out,” coach Tiago Splitter said following practice on Thursday.

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“He’s trying to get ready to play. When that’s going to be, we don’t know. All I can say is that he’s working out as he always does,” Spitter added. “Whatever you guys saw on that film is what he’s been doing the last two or three months. He’s working every day. He’s the first one to get to the practice facility every day at 7 a.m., shooting a thousand shots, drills, that’s who Dame is.”

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But is he coming back against the Spurs? “Probably not,” Spitter said. Those two words opened the door to endless speculation. Meanwhile, a source close to Damian Lillard said that he is “close,” and a return before the postseason ends is “not impossible.” Still, any comeback would likely come in a later round or very deep into the series against the Spurs. For now, the team is choosing to stay open-minded, leaving the door slightly ajar for something that once felt out of reach.

Now, picture this. The Moda Center shaking as Damian Lillard steps out in uniform. Even the thought carries weight. It pulls you back to 2011, when Brandon Roy stunned everyone with his playoff return just 8 days after meniscus surgery. That same defiance now lingers in the air. Lillard has not worn a Portland jersey since March 22, 2023, yet the possibility, however faint, refuses to fade.

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Earlier this February, he claimed his third three-point contest at All-Star weekend, a reminder of the fire still there. However, reality checks in. Sources say he has not begun a full ramp-up. There is no return to full-court runs yet. Several hurdles remain before game shape even enters the conversation. As a result, a comeback this season, especially in this Spurs series, sits closer to unlikely than imminent.

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But if rehab timelines and the postseason align just right, something unexpected could unfold. And whenever Lillard returns, even next fall, Portland gains a proven closer. If he is even 80% of his old self, the Western Conference shifts.

Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury report and possible lineup

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard remains the lone absence as he continues working his way back from an ACL injury. Meanwhile, things are looking slightly concerning for the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3. Because Victor Wembanyama enters the matchup as a true game-time decision, carrying a questionable tag while awaiting medical clearance.

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The concern traces back to the second quarter of Game 2, when the Defensive Player of the Year crashed face-first while attacking the paint and exited with a concussion. If he cannot go, Luke Kornet is next in line, tasked with stepping into high-intensity playoff minutes and holding his ground under pressure.

Portland Trail Blazers San Antonio Spurs Scoot Henderson De’Aaron Fox Jrue Holiday Stephon Castle Toumani Camara Devin Vassell Deni Avdija Julian Champagnie Donovan Clingan Victor Wembanyama/Luke Kornet

Where to watch Trail Blazers vs Spurs Game 3?

Date: Friday, April 24

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Time: 10:30 p.m. (ET)

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Venue: Moda Center

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

So, for now, Damian Lillard might not show up on the floor against the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3. However, in this ocean of endless possibilities, as the Portland Trail Blazers hint, we might see him come back soon.