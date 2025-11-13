Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight? Cavaliers vs Raptors Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 13)

The Cleveland Cavaliers return home fresh off a two-game set with the Miami Heat. While the first one on Sunday was a defeat, they closed it out with an impressive 130-116 victory on Wednesday night. Their offense has been a talking point for them in all levels. Leading that offense is Darius Garland. When healthy, he is the Cavaliers’ floor general.

Garland suited up for Monday’s OT loss in Miami but left in the second half after aggravating his toe, then sat out Wednesday’s rematch. His absence had made Cleveland to rely more heavily on Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley’s interior playmaking. The pressing question now is whether Garland will suit up for tonight’s marquee matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Is Darius Garland playing tonight?

Well, hopefully Garland could make a return tonight as he is marked as day-to-day as per ESPN‘s injury list. Darius Garland remained out for the Cleveland Cavaliers as of November 12. The team had officially ruled him out for the rematch against the Miami Heat. He dealt with a sprained/turf toe late last season, missed the final two regular-season games and four playoff games, then underwent surgery on the same toe in June 2025.

He missed multiple playoff games and spent much of the offseason rehabbing to rebuild strength in his foot. His long-awaited season debut came only last week in Cleveland’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers. But his momentum was interrupted on Monday night when he collided with Miami forward Nikola Jović in the second quarter. There, he ended up re-injuring the same toe.

The only three games that he played this season, he averaged 13 points with 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

The Cavaliers’ medical team later confirmed that Garland sustained a contusion to his surgically repaired toe. They begin a six-game homestand this Thursday against the Toronto Raptors and could offer a chance for Garland to return. But looking at Cleveland’s approach, he may return only when he is fully cleared and pain-free.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors injury report

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Update

The Cleveland Cavaliers head into Thursday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors, managing several injuries to key players.

Jaylon Tyson is sidelined due to a concussion. Star forward Evan Mobley and guard Donovan Mitchell both sat out Wednesday’s game for rest purposes. Mitchell is expected to return soon, depending on pregame evaluations. Max Strus is still sidelined after August surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot. He shed his walking boot and is back doing on-court work, but he’s officially listed as out until at least early December.

Toronto Raptors Injury Update.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is questionable with a neck strain and will be evaluated closer to tip-off. Guard Ochai Agbaji is listed as questionable with a back issue that limited his participation in recent practices. Collin Murray-Boyles is also questionable due to illness and remains a game-time decision.

Both teams are expected to update final lineup calls after Thursday’s pregame shoot-around.

Predicted lineups for Cavaliers vs Raptors

Here are the projected starting lineups for Thursday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors, based on the latest injury reports and recent team rotations:

How to watch Cavaliers vs Raptors

Here’s how fans can catch the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors matchup.

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, NBA TV; streaming via NBA App / League Pass and services like FuboTV.

The game marks the second meeting between these teams this season; Toronto took the first 112–101 on Nov. 1. Cleveland will now try to even the season series and extend its three-game home winning streak.

Match preview & predictions

Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors enter this contest in strong form. The Raptors’ challenge will be slowing down Cleveland’s interior duo of Donovan Mitchel with his 30.4 points per game average, and Evan Mobley’s 20.4 points support.

Prediction-wise, the Cavaliers will hold the edge if Garland suits up. All thanks to their home momentum and depth. However, if both Garland and Mobley remain sidelined, then expect Toronto to test Cleveland’s backcourt depth.