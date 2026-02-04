Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Latest Injury Report on New Clippers Star

What was supposed to be a first look at Darius Garland against his former team has instead turned into an injury-driven subplot as the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Intuit Dome. Both teams remain in contention for a playoff spot in their respective divisions. But the anticipated reunion will have to wait, as Darius Garland remains sidelined.
Is Darius Garland Playing Tonight vs the Cavaliers?
Two-time NBA All-Star Darius Garland was involved in a blockbuster trade that reshaped both rotations that saw NBA superstar James Harden move to Cleveland with a second-round draft pick part of the deal. However, having been out of action since January 14, following a sprain to his right big toe, Garland is expected to miss the game against his former team.
NBA insider and EssentiallySports reporter, Mark Medina, states that the former 2019 first-round pick is set for an extended stint on the sidelines at least until after the All-Star weekend.
Darius Garland has missed the past nine games with the Cavs while nursing a Grade 1 right great toe sprain. But I’m told there’s some optimism he’ll be ready to play with the Clippers after the All-Star break. Clippers-Cavs play on Wednesday.
— Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 4, 2026
NBA All-Star weekend is scheduled for Valentine’s Day weekend, from February 13-15. The Clippers have an additional period of rest with no games for a week after All-Star weekend. Their next matchup is against the Denver Nuggets (February 19) and the Los Angeles Lakers (February 20), in quick succession.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report for February 4
Cleveland will be without a few stars for tonight’s game, with the likes of Evan Mobley and Max Strus missing out. Meanwhile, the Clippers have some long-term absentees on their injury list as well. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and analyze injury status for each player.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
2025 NBA DPOY Evan Mobley will miss tonight’s game in Southern California owing to an ongoing calf strain. Max Strus remains a long-term absentee and underwent foot surgery last month, so he is out for tonight’s game too. Nine-time All-Star James Harden (personal) is also set to miss the game against his former teammates.
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
After Garland, the Clippers have two major absentees on their roster at this point in the season. Bradley Beal went under the knife for a season-ending hip injury in November and continues his post-op recovery on the sidelines. Chris Paul will not play after he was cut from the LA roster in December 2025. TyTy Washington is out due to his G-League commitments as part of his two-way deal with the Clippers.
Predicted starting line ups for Cavaliers vs Clippers
Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up when they face off in Inglewood tonight.
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Donovan Mitchell
|Kawhi Leonard
|Sam Merrill
|John Collins
|Jaylon Tyson
|Ivica Zubac
|Dean Wade
|Kobe Sanders
|Jarrett Allen
|Kris Dunn
Similar to Darius Garland’s situation after the trade, Harden is also expected to miss the game tonight, with Donovan Mitchell leading the offense for the visiting team. He remains one of the most efficient scorers in the league, averaging 28.8 PPG. He should be supported by the likes of Dean Wade and Sam Merrill in the starting line up. Jarrett Allen has been a steady interior presence, grabbing nine or more rebounds in four of his last seven games, while Jaylon Tyson has quietly contributed as a secondary playmaker, recording at least four assists in seven of his last eight games. new additions – Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis – are set to earn a spot on the bench and will be given a chance to make an impression if the Cavs get off to a good start tonight.
For the Clippers, the resurgent Kawhi Leonard (27.6 PPG) will be looking to add to his points tally tonight, with help from John Collins and Ivica Zubac. Kobe Sanders and Kris Dunn should complete the starting line up for the home team as they aim to amp up the pressure in the West ahead of the All-Star break.
