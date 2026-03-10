Is Deandre Ayton Dating Singer Mellow Rackz? Truth About Viral Claim

Lakeshow’s sharpest sleuths seemed to have uncovered a new relationship. While Deandre Ayton is dealing with an injury and his role in the team, he’s embroiled in some romance rumors. Speculation is reaching a fever pitch across social media platforms as fans found clues indicating he’s dating Mellow Rackz. But how much truth is in these rumors? While neither party has issued an official statement, a series of cryptic social media posts is fueling the rmors at a time Ayton is in a turbulent phase on the hardwood.

For those living under a rock, Mellow Rackz is famous for her songs, “Owe me one,” “What you is,” and “Beat.” But the 24-year-old is best known for her past relationships with rappers. Fans think she’s done with hip-hop artists and is now moving on to professional athletes like Deandre Ayton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary catalyst for the rumors is a recently circulated photo showing Mellow Rackz cozying up to a very tall man. It’s unclear what Mellow’s height is but Ayton is 7 feet. In that clip, she barely reaches the unidentified man’s shoulders to show his face. Despite the anonymity, internet sleuths were quick to point out similarities in build and jewelry that mirror Ayton’s known style.

That’s not all. In another viral video snippet, Mellow is asked by an off-camera male voice, “When was the last time you were in a relationship?” With a confident hair flip, she retorted, “Do I look like I’m ever single?”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FlawdaSoundzTV (@floridasoundz) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The playful exchange has led many to believe that the voice behind the camera and the mystery man in the shadows could very well be the Lakers’ big man.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all the insane detective work, there’s no outright confirmation that Deandre Ayton is in a relationship. But this apparently is not a new thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deandre Ayton and Mellow Rackz’ history haunts the Lakers center

If the rumors prove true, Ayton would be joining a list of famous suitors for Mello Rackz. She’s previously dated Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy. However, things got a bit dramatic right before Deandre Ayton signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former top pick was first linked to Rackz when he was strained from the Portland Trail Blazers. Once again, he apparently featured in her Instagram posts but without clearly identifying him. She was also posting his oncourt highlights unprompted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clincher: Ayton was in a known relationship with another social media starlet, Anissa Evans. They even have a child together. It’s unclear whether they were together when the Mellow rumors popped up in 2025 but those posts undoubtedly irked Evans.

In a series of posts, she called out Ayton. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt hurt like this ever! Just a fool in a man’s playbook,” she wrote in one post and also called him, “This man is the devil in my life I swear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re definitely broken up now and Ayton came to LA. The rumors with Rackz now feels like deja vu.

Almost as it happened in Portland during that drama, Ayton’s alienated himself from the Lakers faithful by overvaluing himself. Once viewed as a missing piece for a championship run, Ayton has struggled with consistency and, more recently, a nagging knee injury that has sidelined him during the critical final stretch of the regular season.

Even if the Mellow Rackz rumors aren’t true, it’s not hard to see why their alleged romance rumors have been rehashed. His offcourt drama and attitude has become a flashpoint for fans’ criticism over his availability and competitive intensity. But for now, only the speculative nature of Deandre Ayton’s connection to Mellow Rackz is official.