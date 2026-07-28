Is Devin Booker Dating Irina Shayk? Fact Checking Viral Rumors On Suns Star’s Getaway in New York

It took little more than a weekend in the Hamptons for Devin Booker and Irina Shayk to suddenly find their names together in dating headlines. By July 28, the speculation had already travelled internationally, but the trail behind it began with something far less definitive: an anonymous tip and a photograph.

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The trail starts on July 26, when Deuxmoi posted, “New couple alert? Several sources saw NBA player Devin Booker and model Irina Shayk earlier today in The Hamptons.” The accompanying image was considerably less conclusive. It showed a man claimed to be Booker from behind while leaving Tutto Caffè in East Hampton. Deuxmoi itself noted, “Irina is not pictured.” A grainy video claimed to show the pair talking at a Delilah-associated party later added another layer to the speculation.

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But even the strongest allegation behind the dating chatter comes with a complication. “Saw them together at Delilah’s Chase party last night. She was all over him and he was all over two other girls as well. She looked 🤔 when he was all over other girls. His bodyguard/friend also screamed at someone for taking a photo,” an unnamed source told OK! Magazine. That claim has not been independently corroborated, and neither Booker nor Shayk nor their representatives has commented. So, as things stand, there is no verified evidence that Booker and Shayk are dating.

The visuals do little to close that gap. The Tutto Caffè image does not provide a clear view of the man’s face and does not show Shayk at all, while the party footage is too grainy for the identities to be independently established from clear facial evidence. Even accepting the people in the footage as Booker and Shayk, the video reportedly shows them talking — not arriving together, leaving together or displaying physical affection.

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Nor has anything stronger surfaced around those sightings. There is no reported evidence of joint travel, shared lodging, private dinners, prior or subsequent sightings together, or social-media interaction between Booker and Shayk. That also makes describing the weekend as a shared “getaway” difficult to support. What can be established is much narrower: Deuxmoi received anonymous claims placing them at overlapping Hamptons locations on July 26, and those claims quickly became the basis of a dating rumor.

Both have, of course, had high-profile relationship histories before this rumor. Shayk dated Bradley Cooper from roughly 2015 to 2019, and the former couple share daughter Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017. She was later romantically linked to Tom Brady beginning in 2023, though reports characterized that relationship as on-and-off rather than a comparable long-term partnership.

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Booker, meanwhile, was first linked to Kendall Jenner after their April 2020 road trip to Sedona, before the pair made their relationship Instagram official around Valentine’s Day 2021. Reports of a June 2022 separation were followed by a reconciliation, before their final breakup that year was reported in October and November. Reunion rumors resurfaced in 2024 and 2025, but there was no publicly confirmed relationship between the two entering mid-2026.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner’s flirty exchange fueled rumors of its own

Shayk is not the only person Booker has been romantically linked to in 2026. On January 29, his public exchange with Jenner quickly revived speculation around the former couple. It came beneath Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s Instagram post promoting Jenner’s “Bet on Kendall” campaign, which played on the long-running “Kardashian curse” joke surrounding athletes who have dated members of the family.

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“I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗,” Booker wrote. Jenner fired back, “@dbook 🙄 how’s the ankle?” The timing gave the jab some bite: six days earlier, Booker had suffered a right ankle sprain against the Atlanta Hawks after stepping on Onyeka Okongwu’s foot in the third quarter.

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Booker then pushed the exchange further: “@kendalljenner come rub it.” The comments inevitably reopened questions about the former couple, but there is an important distinction here too. The exchange happened on a post promoting Jenner’s Fanatics campaign, yet there is no evidence that their comments were scripted or paid. Just as with the Shayk speculation, public interaction can fuel a relationship theory without actually confirming one.