Is Devin Booker Dating Kendall Jenner Again? Fact-Checking Viral Rumor About Suns Star

Devin Booker’s life on court has been pretty interesting this season. He has been performing to his potential, averaging over 25 points per game. Sitting sixth in the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns largely depend on DBook for their wins. However, the spotlight has once again shifted towards his dating life. And guess what? Kendall Jenner.

Latest rumors suggest Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker could be circling back to each other. After more than two years apart, reports say the pair stepped out together in Brickell after the Suns–Heat game. This news first appeared on Instagram via @durant. However, there are no confirmations on whether the former power couples of the NBA are truly dating again or not.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner began their romantic story in 2020. Initially, whispers surfaced in April during a quarantine drive to Sedona, where observers labeled them close friends. However, by mid-June, the dynamic shifted. Eventually, they confirmed the relationship publicly on Valentine’s Day 2021, sharing intimate photos.

As time passed, the couple balanced NBA pressures, global fame, and growing expectations while remaining largely private. However, after nearly two years, Booker and Jenner separated in June 2022. Reports pointed to demanding schedules, diverging ambitions, and timing concerns, though mutual respect remained.

Soon after, they reunited briefly, appearing at the US Open, sharing a very personal moment. Meanwhile, Jenner dated Bad Bunny from 2023 to late 2024. By May 2025, sources suggested she and Booker quietly reunited again, fueling ongoing speculation.

Meanwhile, injury scares loom in the shadows for DBook, as the 29-year-old guard is going to miss Sunday’s game vs. the Miami Heat.

Devin Booker out for Sunday’s Suns vs Heat

The 4-time All-Star guard will sit on the sidelines and watch the Phoenix Suns play Sunday’s game. The team has ruled out Booker due to a right ankle sprain he suffered on January 23’s 103-110 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

Moreover, concern around Devin Booker continues to rise. The Suns guard exited the arena on crutches after Friday’s defeat, signaling more than a minor issue. As a result, a short absence across multiple games remains possible. Consequently, Grayson Allen, Collin Gillespie, and Jordan Goodwin will likely gain expanded roles. Meanwhile, Booker currently carries a highly questionable tag for Tuesday’s clash with the Brooklyn Nets.

Imago Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Across 41 games this season, the 29-year-old has averaged 25.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, and has a 45.6 FG%. But for now, he has to take some time away from the NBA’s heat and recover from the ankle sprain. Sure, it will be tough for the Suns; however, prioritizing their star’s health will take center stage.

Meanwhile, the rumor mills are running overtime, looking for signs of a rekindled love story between Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner.