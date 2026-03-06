Is Doc Rivers Retiring From Coaching? Rumors Around the Bucks Coach Explained

Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a chaotic, underwhelming season. Despite the return of Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent weeks, the Bucks are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference table with a 26-35 record. Much of their struggles are down to the lack of cohesion within the locker room. In light of these issues, the rumor mill is hinting yet again that head coach Rivers’ eventful time in Milwaukee is drawing to a swift end. Coincidentally, it was his former media colleague who leaked the news to the world this time.

Is Doc Rivers retiring after the 2025-26 NBA season?

NBA insider and popular sports analyst, Stephen A. Smith, was speaking about the Bucks’ struggles on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday afternoon. A fan phoned in to Mad Dog Sports Radio, asking about a potential Ja Morant trade to Wisconsin to play under the tutelage of Rivers. Smith was quick to shoot that down, not because the veteran didn’t like the Memphis Grizzlies star, but for a different personal reason entirely.

“It’s not gonna be Doc Rivers because Doc Rivers is gonna retire at the end of this season,” Smith responded. “Doc Rivers has been coaching for close to 25 years. This is it for him. He’s gonna step away.”

This comes after the Antetokounmpo-led team fell to their fourth consecutive loss last night. The Bucks slumped to a 131-113 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The 2021 NBA champions are unlikely to make the postseason, which means Rivers’ coaching tenure could be in its last month.

What is Doc Rivers’ current role with the Milwaukee Bucks?

Doc Rivers arrived in Milwaukee midway through the 2023-24 season to replace Adrian Griffin with the team at 32-14.

Despite having the second-best record in the league, Griffin had lost his star players’ trust during training camp. The front office intended to capitalize on their window with Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo and handed Rivers a three-and-a-half-year contract worth $40 million, according to Spotrac. From his arrival in January 2024 through the end of the subsequent 2024‑25 season, Rivers led the Bucks with grit and determination.

Imago Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

In December 2024, Rivers led the team to the NBA Cup Finals, where they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81. After a slow start to the season, the Bucks ended on a strong note, winning 8 of their last 10 games. With tons of expectations on them in the 2025-26 season, injury problems caused a lack of cohesion in the locker room, resulting in another slow start. Antetokounmpo couldn’t stay fit, and that led to the Bucks spiralling even further.

What sparked Doc Rivers’ retirement rumors?

Rivers’ retirement rumors stem from Smith’s radio show yesterday. His coaching record in Milwaukee currently stands at 92-89, and the Bucks fans have been vocal about their criticism of the veteran.

Rivers, who famously led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship, has spent 27 years coaching in the league. His career includes stints with the Orlando Magic, the Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers, and, of course, the Bucks. He was voted Coach of the Year after his first year in Orlando. By the end of 2025, Rivers had surpassed 1,175 career wins, putting him among the top six coaches in NBA history in total victories.

While Smith’s statement was unequivocal, Rivers himself has not commented, and the ultimate decision may hinge on how this turbulent season concludes, regardless of whether Antetokounmpo exits. Rivers hasn’t been able to guide the team past the first round of the playoffs in his tenure.

One thing remains mostly certain: Rivers will be involved in basketball, whether as an analyst or coach. Prior to taking the Bucks role, he was asked to replace Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson as ESPN’s lead NBA analyst alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke. It’s something he might return to.