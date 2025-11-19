Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? Cavaliers vs. Rockets Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov 19)

Two rising teams will face off tonight. The Houston Rockets come in with a strong four-game winning streak, showing the confidence of a group that has finally found its rhythm. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are fresh off a commanding 118-106 victory against the Bucks, improving their record to 10-5. Cleveland appears composed and more consistent this season, but their performance tonight may depend on one key factor: Will Donovan Mitchell be available?

Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight?

As per ESPN’s injury report, Donovan Mitchell is not listed on the Cavaliers’ injury list. This strongly indicates he will be available for tonight’s matchup. So far in the 2025-26 season, he has missed two games, and none of those were due to an actual injury. Both absences have been categorised as rest by Cleveland. However, the consequences of his resting out a game have been preposterous.

The Cavaliers were fined $100,000 for violating the NBA’s star-player participation policy after resting both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley during their Nov. 12 road game. That was the second leg of the back-to-back with the Miami Heat, which they ended up winning. The league deemed the move a violation because neither player had a proper injury. The game right before the Nov. 12 matchup vs. Miami was a 140-138 overtime loss to the Heat on Nov. 10, 2025.

In that game, Donovan Mitchell posted 28 points, 15 rebounds, and 8 assists, including a crazy 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to tie it up.

Mitchell is already in explosive form. He delivered 37 points, along with seven assists, five rebounds, and a steal in the Cavs’ 118-106 win over the Bucks this Monday. It also marked his third straight game with 30+ points.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Update

The Cavaliers head into tonight’s game with a long list of rotational pieces missing.

Sam Merrill is listed as day-to-day after injuring his hand and is questionable for Wednesday. Jaylon Tyson has been ruled out as he continues to recover from a concussion. Darius Garland will also miss the game as he deals with a toe issue. Max Strus remains out as he continues a long recovery from a foot injury, though he is no longer in a walking boot.

Houston Rockets Injury Update

Houston carries another concerning injury list.

Jabari Smith Jr. is day-to-day and questionable after experiencing knee soreness. Tari Eason is out as he recovers from a hip issue and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Dorian Finney-Smith is unavailable as he works back from ankle surgery and still has no set return date. Fred VanVleet remains out long-term after tearing his ACL and may miss the entire 2025–26 season.

Predicted starting lineups: Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Donovan Mitchell Amen Thompson De’Andre Hunter Josh Okogie Evan Mobley Kevin Durant Dean Wade Jabari Smith Jr. Jarrett Allen Alperen Sengun

Where to watch & game info

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Broadcast / Streaming: The game will air nationally on ESPN. Regional broadcasts may be available in the Cavaliers and Rockets markets, while NBA League Pass offers streaming with local availability depending on the region.

Game preview & prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell have been in sensational form together. Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter provide solid support on both ends. If Mitchell suits up, the Cavaliers will have the upper hand in controlling the pace and exploit Houston’s defensive vulnerabilities.

However, the Houston Rockets have also been on a roll. They are riding a four-game winning streak, with a 9-3 score so far this season. Even with strong contributions from Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets’ depth is thinner compared to Cleveland. Cleveland may edge Houston out in a competitive performance with home-court advantage.