Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? Cavaliers vs Raptors Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 13)

The tides may be turning for the Cavaliers this season. For much of the past season, Darius Garland served as the primary floor general, while orchestrating a strong offense with his playmaking flair. But he is injured. Garland is sidelined for a long stretch this year. And Donovan Mitchell has seamlessly stepped into an expanded role. As the Cleveland Cavaliers gear up to take on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, November 13, the question arises: will Donovan Mitchell suit up against the Raptors?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Is Donovan Mitchell playing tonight?

Donovan Mitchell is listed as day-to-day or questionable. This means the Cavaliers will make a final decision on his availability closer to tip-off. He was earlier made to rest in the second game in a row against the Miami Heat, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His potential absence or limited availability will affect the Cavs in an important matchup like tonight’s. Mitchell has been absolutely stellar this season, averaging 30.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. His shooting ranges 51.0% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. In the seven appearances, he has scored 28 or more points.

The Cavs star had missed the team’s NBA Cup loss to the Raptors earlier this season on November 2. Now he is expected to be a major factor if he takes the court on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Update

Apart from Donovan Mitchell, listed as questionable, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a list of injuries to manage before they take on the Toronto Raptors tonight.

Darius Garland (toe) is potentially sidelined after aggravating his surgically repaired foot against Miami. Rookie guard Jaylon Tyson is sidelined due to a concussion. Star forward Evan Mobley also sat out Wednesday’s game as the team allowed him rest. Max Strus is nursing a foot injury and recovering well, as he is no longer in a walking boot. But his timeline remains uncertain.

Toronto Raptors Injury Update

The Toronto Raptors’ injury list has relatively fewer names.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is listed as questionable with a neck strain. He will be evaluated closer to tip-off. Guard Ochai Agbaji is also listed as questionable with a back issue. Forward Collin Murray-Boyles is also questionable due to illness, but he remains a game-time decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Predicted lineups for Cavaliers vs Raptors

Here is a projected list starting fives for tonight’s matchup:

Donovan Mitchell Immanuel Quickley De’Andre Hunter Brandon Ingram Max Strus RJ Barrett Evan Mobley Scottie Barnes Jarrett Allen Jakob Poeltl

ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Cavaliers vs Raptors

Here’s how fans can catch the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors matchup.

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Bally Sports Ohio and Sportsnet

Live Stream: NBA League Pass and FuboTV

Match preview & predictions

When both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell were sidelined, the Cleveland Cavaliers showcased their depth in the 130-116 win over the Miami Heat. It was Jarrett Allen who led the way with a dominant double-double, scoring 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Craig Porter Jr. also delivered a breakout performance, finishing with 19 points, 9 assists, and 4 blocks. It was a complete team effort without the star performers. It highlighted Cleveland’s strong depth and adaptability. So maybe even without their All-Star backcourt, they can find their way towards a win tonight.

But Toronto, on the other hand, does bring a challenge. Scottie Barnes looks like a legitimate two-way force. He is averaging around 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. While RJ Barrett has also emerged as a secondary scorer with Immanuel Quickley.

Expect a tight battle. If Mitchell ends up playing with his current rhythm, Cleveland will have enough offensive power to extend its home winning streak.