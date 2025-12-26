Is Dorian Finney-Smith Playing Tonight? Latest Lakers-Rockets Injury Report for NBA Christmas Games

The Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off at Crypto.com arena for the highly hyped Christmas Day game. While the Rockets have largely been healthy, Dorian Finney-Smith has not stepped on the floor yet. He has been out since the start of the season with an ankle injury. Finney-Smith has been making a fast recovery, and the reports suggested that he was getting close to his return.

Lakers vs Rockets is one of the five games scheduled for Christmas this season. The Rockets have underperformed compared to what was being expected of them during the offseason. On the other hand, after a strong start to the season, the Lakers are slowing down in the absence of Luka Doncic. Both teams have lost their last two consecutive games. Their will to break the losing streak would also make this matchup very heavy.

Is Dorian Finney-Smith Playing Tonight? The latest injury report on the Rockets

Yes, Dorian Finney-Smith is playing in the Rockets vs Lakers Christmas Game on Thursday.

He will make his season debut against his previous team after a long absence. Finney-Smith signed with the Rockets this offseason after playing his previous season with the Lakers. However, he had to undergo surgery on his left ankle. He has been cleared to play; however, he will be on a minutes restriction.

The Rockets started the season with a heavy blow when Fred VanVleet was ruled out for the season after he tore his ACL during the offseason. The veteran guard’s absence, coupled with Dorian Finney-Smith’s injury, hasn’t been good for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets injury report

Except for VanVleet the Rockets have Alperen Sengun and Jae’Sean Tate in the injury report for the big matchup. Finney-Smith’s addition is a big welcome sign.

Alperen Sengun: Day to Day (left calf tightness)

Jae’Sean Tate: Day to day (left wrist contusion)

Lakers injury Report

The Lakers, on the other hand, have dealt with a series of injuries since the start of the season. LeBron James was absent for weeks with sciatica. Austin Reaves was out for three games with a calf strain. They have missed Luka Doncic for the last two games with a lower leg contusion. Rui Hachimura’s absence was yet another blow to their starting lineup. For the Christmas matchup, they have two other names on the injury report.

Jaxon Hayes: Out (ankle)

Lakers vs Rockets: What to expect from Dorian Finney-Smith

The Lakers and the Rockets are both among the top teams in the league. However, it is defense that separates them by a big margin. The Rockets are 10th in the defensive ratings compared to the Lakers, who are 24th in the league. Moreover, compared to the Lakers (24th), the Rockets are 2nd in 3-point shooting. Both the factors that give the Rockets an edge against LA, Dorian Finney-Smith specializes in them.

He is a great 3-point shooter and an excellent defensive factor for any team. Finney-Smith is on a minutes restriction, and Rockets coach Ime Udoka clarified that his forward player won’t be playing more than 15 minutes in the game. However, the 32-year-old could change a lot for his team in those limited minutes.